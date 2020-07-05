Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

This Week with the Crimson Tide: It Could be a Big One for Alabama and College Football

Christopher Walsh

It’s the first full week of July, which means some schools are going to start making some very big decisions.

For college football, the first major domino toward possibly not playing in the fall is expected to fall. The Ivy League had previous announced that it would decide if its 2020 season was going to be played by July 8. 

Let’s just say that there’s a reason why you’re suddenly hearing coaches and various college officials saying playing in the spring is doable.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday (this will be updated Sunday afternoon when the latest figures are in):

Worldwide: 11.27 million confirmed cases; 530,858 deaths

(Last week 10.06 million; 499,967)

(June 21: 8.84 million; 465,462)

(June 14: 7.76 million; 427,630)

(June 7: 6.96 million; 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million; 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million; 345,000)

United States: 2.84 million confirmed cases; 129,676 deaths

(Last week: 2.535 million confirmed cases; 125,709 deaths)

(June 21: 2.27 million; 120,000)

(June 14: 2.1 million; 116,000)

(June 7: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 42,359 confirmed cases; 984 deaths

(Last week: 34,605; 898 deaths)

(June 21: 29,598; 838)

(June 14: 25,235; 768)

(June 7: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 2,226 confirmed cases; 42 deaths

(Last week: 1,845; 36)

(June 21: 1,581; 31)

(June 14: 1,291; 25)

(June 7: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

On Monday, wearing a mask will be mandatory in the City of Tuscaloosa

Something to watch out for this week is Alabama could be be landing some very big commitments from prospects.

BamaCentral will be wrapping up both our preseason SEC position preview series, and the Alabama SI Cover tournament.

We also have a lineup change as Tyler Martin’s new weekly column/commentary will debut on Tuesday, with Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama game sliding over to Wednesdays.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

Tuesday

• A new weekly commentary/column by Tyler Martin

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: G to the C

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Breaking: Alabama Basketball Makes Splash, Lands Four-Star 6'11 PF Alex Tchikou

The French native recently announced his intentions to reclassify to the 2020 class and is now headed to Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Beginning and the End For Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the birthplace and the grave of Paul W. "Bear Bryant

Christopher Walsh

Tiebreaker: The Promised Land (Kenyan Drake) vs. the Tornado (Javier Arenas)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

A Special Crimson Tikes: Style Over Substance

A special Crimson Tikes, and tribute to his artistic inspiration by Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: George Teague

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with George Teague and the American Flag

Christopher Walsh

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Independence Day

From all of us at BamaCentral, to all of you, Happy Fourth of July

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 4

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1930 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Wallace Wade's sendoff and the 1930 national champions

Christopher Walsh