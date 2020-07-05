This Week with the Crimson Tide: It Could be a Big One for Alabama and College Football

It’s the first full week of July, which means some schools are going to start making some very big decisions.

For college football, the first major domino toward possibly not playing in the fall is expected to fall. The Ivy League had previous announced that it would decide if its 2020 season was going to be played by July 8.

Let’s just say that there’s a reason why you’re suddenly hearing coaches and various college officials saying playing in the spring is doable.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday (this will be updated Sunday afternoon when the latest figures are in):

Worldwide: 11.27 million confirmed cases; 530,858 deaths

(Last week 10.06 million; 499,967)

(June 21: 8.84 million; 465,462)

(June 14: 7.76 million; 427,630)

(June 7: 6.96 million; 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million; 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million; 345,000)

United States: 2.84 million confirmed cases; 129,676 deaths

(Last week: 2.535 million confirmed cases; 125,709 deaths)

(June 21: 2.27 million; 120,000)

(June 14: 2.1 million; 116,000)

(June 7: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 42,359 confirmed cases; 984 deaths

(Last week: 34,605; 898 deaths)

(June 21: 29,598; 838)

(June 14: 25,235; 768)

(June 7: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 2,226 confirmed cases; 42 deaths

(Last week: 1,845; 36)

(June 21: 1,581; 31)

(June 14: 1,291; 25)

(June 7: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

On Monday, wearing a mask will be mandatory in the City of Tuscaloosa

Something to watch out for this week is Alabama could be be landing some very big commitments from prospects.

BamaCentral will be wrapping up both our preseason SEC position preview series, and the Alabama SI Cover tournament.

We also have a lineup change as Tyler Martin’s new weekly column/commentary will debut on Tuesday, with Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama game sliding over to Wednesdays.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

Tuesday

• A new weekly commentary/column by Tyler Martin

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.