This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 10-16, 2022

It's hard to believe, but college football season wraps up on Monday. And what a season it has been for the Crimson Tide.

Though being heavily doubted by the public at times, Alabama was able to book its ticket to the title game, facing familiar foe Georgia.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. CT inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night. BamaCentral will have you covered with all the content you could ever want, and the game will be broadcast across ESPN.

Following the exciting Monday night, Alabama will have another heated matchup on Tuesday night. No. 15 Alabama men's basketball, who is coming off a disappointing road loss to Missouri, will play No. 9 Auburn in the Iron Bowl of basketball, tipping off at 8 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alabama will continue its run through the SEC traveling to Starkville on Saturday, playing Mississippi State at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Alabama women's basketball narrowly fell to Mississippi State at home last Thursday, and the Crimson Tide will have the chance to bounce back in a big way on the road against No. 15 Georgia Sunday (January 9) at 2 p.m. CT.

Its a three game week for Alabama, so the Crimson Tide will hit the road again to another neighboring state, playing Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday night . To wrap up the week, Alabama women's hoops will be back in Coleman Coliseum to face Florida at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday (both games on SEC Network +).

Following the season opener with Oklahoma, Alabama gymnastics will compete on the road again, this time at Florida on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT, airing on ABC.

Alabama track and field will have a two day event at the Blazer Invitational, put on by UAB. The Crimson Tide will compete in the event on Friday and Saturday.

Alabama swimming and diving will have a meet with rival Auburn beginning at 10 a.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama men's tennis will have a double header in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, competing with Mercer at 1 p.m. CT and Samford at 6 p.m. CT.

It will be a monumental week all around for Alabama athletics, as some sports are concluding, some are beginning, and some are getting right into the heart of the season.