This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 17-23, 2022

Alabama athletics will have a shot to turn the tides after a tough week in the SEC.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The past week had the potential to be a legendary week for the Crimson Tide. A national championship in football, a matchup with No. 4 in men's basketball, and a road matchup with Ole Miss in women's basketball all did not go the Crimson Tide's way.

However, the schedules keep trudging on for Alabama with many opportunities to catch Crimson Tide action in Tuscaloosa this week.

No. 24 Alabama men's basketball (11-6) is now on a three game losing skid after falling to No. 4 Auburn at home Tuesday and Mississippi State on the road Saturday. The SEC schedule shows no mercy, though, as the Crimson Tide will get No. 12 LSU in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday tipping off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Alabama will stay at home as another matchup with Missouri is on deck for Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum, airing on SEC Network.

Alabama women's basketball is on a three game losing streak of its own after falling to Ole Miss by a large margin on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide will look to turn it around against Florida at home on Sunday (Jan. 16) at 2 p.m. CT.

Arkansas will come to town on Thursday for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff with Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, airing on SEC Network.

The Iron Bowl of women's basketball will have its second showing of the year in Auburn Arena on Sunday, tipping off at 3 p.m. CT. Alabama got the best of the Tigers by a score of 56-53 in their last matchup, the Crimson Tide's most recent win.

No. 11 Alabama gymnastics fell to Oklahoma in its first matchup of the year, and the Crimson Tide will compete at Florida to close last week's action.

Alabama will have its first home gymnastics meet of the year on Friday against Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. CT, airing on SEC Network.

Alabama track and field will compete all day Friday at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham.

Alabama men's tennis will have an important home matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide swept its double headed last Saturday with Mercer and Samford.

Alabama women's tennis will have a Sunday double header with Samford at 11 a.m. CT and Troy at 4 p.m. CT.