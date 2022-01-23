Skip to main content

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 24-30, 2022

Alabama athletics seems to have regained its momentum, and the Crimson Tide will look to build on it with the upcoming week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama athletics had one of its worst stretches in recent memory across the board as the 2022 calendar year began. After this past week, it seems as if the Crimson Tide has regained its footing. 

Alabama men's basketball (13-6) got a vital victory over No. 13 LSU on Wednesday night, and the Crimson Tide completed a comeback to defeat Missouri on Saturday night. 

Alabama Men's Basketball Schedule This Week

  • Tuesday: at Georgia, 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 
  • Saturday: vs. Baylor, Big 12/SEC Challenge, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Alabama gymnastics (1-2) got its first win of the year at home, defeating Kentucky in front of the fans at Coleman Coliseum. 

Alabama Gymnastics Schedule This Week

Friday: at Auburn, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Alabama women's basketball (10-8) has been unable to shake its recent losing streak, as it has grown to five games. Luckily for Alabama, the next game on the schedule is against the team the Crimson Tide had its most recent win against, the Auburn Tigers. 

Alabama Women's Basketball Schedule This Week

  • Sunday (Jan. 23): at Auburn, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU 
  • Sunday (Jan. 30): vs. Missouri, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Alabama men's tennis (2-1) narrowly fell to Ole Miss on Saturday, three sets to four. The second matchup of the double header against Oklahoma State was ultimately canceled. 

Alabama Men's Tennis Schedule This Week

  • Saturday: vs. Kentucky, ITA Kickoff, Starkville, Miss., 10 a.m. CT 
  • Sunday: TBA, ITA Kickoff 

Alabama women's tennis will begin its spring season Sunday with a double header against Samford and Troy.

Alabama Women's Tennis Schedule This Week

  • Saturday: vs UAB, 10 a.m. CT
  • Saturday: vs UT Chattanooga, 2 p.m. CT

