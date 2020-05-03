Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

There's a Fundamental Reason Why Alabama Hasn't Signed Many Recruits Yet

Christopher Walsh

Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and while we hate that there was no graduation ceremony in which to participate, the hope here is that there will be plenty of opportunities moving forward. 

As for Alabama sports, gradation usually means the transition into summer. Of course, this year that will obviously be different. 

There will be no official SEC meetings in Destin at the end of the month, no postseason for the spring sports, which are always a lot of fun. If things had gone as expected, softball would have wrapped up its regular season at Missouri this last weekend, with the SEC Tournament set to be played in Tuscaloosa this week.

The schedule had baseball hosting Mississippi State and tennis would have played in NCAA regionals.

Most importantly for football, all camps have been canceled, or at least significantly postponed.  

For those wondering why the Crimson Tide doesn't have many recruits signed yet, that's the primary reason. Nick Saban likes to minimize risk by putting eyes on prospects before offering scholarships. 

Obviously, that's going to change with this class as the SEC has already announced it will remain in shutdown mode through July 31. We'll have all the latest developments here, and on our recruiting page. 

Meanwhile, we're going to continue to forge ahead here at BamaCentral, providing you with a steady steam of content. Be on the lookout for a new series starting this week in addition to our regular lineup:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday: Jimmy Bank has a look back at Bart Starr

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sunday Comic: Crimson Tikes, Somewhere Over the Rainbow

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: JFK's Reverse in 1961

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

What Kind of Season Can The Raiders Expect From Former Alabama Receiver Henry Ruggs III?

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: If the oddsmakers are right, former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III won't top 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie for Las Vegas

Christopher Walsh

Kira Lewis Jr. Writes Thank You Letter to Alabama Fans

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. grateful to fans for helping him grow up with the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

by

Coach422002

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Namesake of "The Joe," Joe Sewell

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: To the UA Class of 2020

University of Alabama Class of 2020 graduate Joey Blackwell writes an open letter to his UA classmates one final time

Joey Blackwell

Top 10 Prospect, 2022 Four-Star DE Enai White Eyeing Alabama Visit

Bama Central spoke with the nation's No. 1 defensive end in the recruiting class of 2022 following an offer to play for the Crimson Tide from assistant Sal Sunseri

Tyler Martin

by

Coach422002

100 Alabama Student-Athletes Slated to Earn Degrees in the Spring

The Crimson Tide’s spring total is comprised of 88 undergraduate and 14 master’s degrees, including two that earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree con

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell