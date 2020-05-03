Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and while we hate that there was no graduation ceremony in which to participate, the hope here is that there will be plenty of opportunities moving forward.

As for Alabama sports, gradation usually means the transition into summer. Of course, this year that will obviously be different.

There will be no official SEC meetings in Destin at the end of the month, no postseason for the spring sports, which are always a lot of fun. If things had gone as expected, softball would have wrapped up its regular season at Missouri this last weekend, with the SEC Tournament set to be played in Tuscaloosa this week.

The schedule had baseball hosting Mississippi State and tennis would have played in NCAA regionals.

Most importantly for football, all camps have been canceled, or at least significantly postponed.

For those wondering why the Crimson Tide doesn't have many recruits signed yet, that's the primary reason. Nick Saban likes to minimize risk by putting eyes on prospects before offering scholarships.

Obviously, that's going to change with this class as the SEC has already announced it will remain in shutdown mode through July 31. We'll have all the latest developments here, and on our recruiting page.

Meanwhile, we're going to continue to forge ahead here at BamaCentral, providing you with a steady steam of content. Be on the lookout for a new series starting this week in addition to our regular lineup:

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday: Jimmy Bank has a look back at Bart Starr

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.