This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 1-7, 2021

After a quiet weekend with many students out of town, Alabama athletics will be in full swing again this week.

With the weather getting colder and colder, Alabama is chasing championships in many of its fall sports as they wind down.

Alabama football will play LSU Saturday in what is not chalked up to be a competitive game. Both teams will be coming off a bye week, and it will be Ed Orgeron’s last time facing the Crimson Tide as LSU’s head coach. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama soccer is in Orange Beach, Alabama to take on Ole Miss in the Quarterfinal match of the SEC Tournament at 2:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide won their regular season finale against Auburn 1-0 last Thursday, bumping it up to the No. 6 seed in the tournament. The winner will play Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. CT.

After finishing out a weekend doubleheader against Georgia, Alabama volleyball will travel down highway 82 to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. They will look to put an end to their road game struggles as they are currently 3-6 in away games. Alabama will cap off its week with another weekend doubleheader against Arkansas Saturday at 12 p.m. CT and Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Alabama women’s basketball will welcome Alabama-Huntsville for an exhibition game on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for their first competition of the season. They begin their regular season on the same day as the men’s team, November 9.

Alabama men’s and women’s tennis will participate in the ITA Fall National Championships in the back end of the week from Thursday to Sunday. The men’s team will also play in the UCF Fall Invite over the weekend in Lake Nona, Florida.

Alabama baseball finished up their fall ball schedule at Ole Miss, falling 6-4 to the Rebels in the 12-inning scrimmage.

In basketball recruiting, Alabama targets Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney will announce their commitments on Monday, and Jarace Walker will announce his on Thursday.