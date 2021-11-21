This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 22-28, 2021

Even with the Thanksgiving holiday, Alabama athletics will have a full week of action.

It is Thanksgiving week in Tuscaloosa, and more affectionately known as by Crimson Tide fans, Iron Bowl week.

Alabama football (10-1) will make the drive to Auburn for the always highly anticipated Iron Bowl matchup after clinching the SEC West with a – victory over Arkansas. Auburn will be looking to play spoiler to Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes with the game kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS) in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama men’s basketball (4-0) swept the home stand with a 86-59 complete team win over Oakland on Friday. The Crimson Tide will play Iona in the first round of the ESPN Invitational tournament on Thanksgiving Day, tipping off at 4 p.m. CT in Orlando. Alabama will play either Belmont or Drake on Friday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide will play Sunday to close out the tournament.

ESPN Invitational Bracket

Alabama women’s basketball (2-1) had a strong showing as the Crimson Tide defeated Southern Miss 86-54 last Wednesday before hitting the road to play Duke in the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas to close out the week. The Crimson Tide will have a busy week in Coleman Coliseum, playing three games as part of a five game home stand.

First, the ladies will play Mercer on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. On Friday, Alabama will welcome Western Carolina at 2 p.m. CT, followed by a Sunday afternoon matchup with Bethune-Cookman at 1 p.m. CT.

Alabama volleyball will close out its season with a double-header against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa, playing Friday at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. The seniors will be recognized prior to Friday’s match.