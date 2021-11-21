Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 22-28, 2021

Even with the Thanksgiving holiday, Alabama athletics will have a full week of action.
Author:

It is Thanksgiving week in Tuscaloosa, and more affectionately known as by Crimson Tide fans, Iron Bowl week.

Alabama football (10-1) will make the drive to Auburn for the always highly anticipated Iron Bowl matchup after clinching the SEC West with a – victory over Arkansas. Auburn will be looking to play spoiler to Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes with the game kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS) in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama men’s basketball (4-0) swept the home stand with a 86-59 complete team win over Oakland on Friday. The Crimson Tide will play Iona in the first round of the ESPN Invitational tournament on Thanksgiving Day, tipping off at 4 p.m. CT in Orlando. Alabama will play either Belmont or Drake on Friday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide will play Sunday to close out the tournament. 

ESPN Invitational Bracket

ESPN Invitational Bracket

Read More

Alabama women’s basketball (2-1) had a strong showing as the Crimson Tide defeated Southern Miss 86-54 last Wednesday before hitting the road to play Duke in the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas to close out the week. The Crimson Tide will have a busy week in Coleman Coliseum, playing three games as part of a five game home stand.

First, the ladies will play Mercer on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. On Friday, Alabama will welcome Western Carolina at 2 p.m. CT, followed by a Sunday afternoon matchup with Bethune-Cookman at 1 p.m. CT. 

Alabama volleyball will close out its season with a double-header against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa, playing Friday at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. The seniors will be recognized prior to Friday’s match.

111921_MBB_Team_Oakland_CTP63 1
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 22-28, 2021

1 minute ago
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

Alabama Drops to No. 3 in AP Poll

26 minutes ago
NCAA Football Field Logo
All Things Bama

How to Watch: College Football Week 13 Schedule, TV Info

1 hour ago
John Metchie vs Auburn, 2020
All Things Bama

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

2 hours ago
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

4 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: Arkansas Wouldn't Have a Problem with Bryce Young Winning the Heisman

5 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Best Kind of Bugs

7 hours ago
Game program, Alabama vs Kentucky, Nov. 21, 2020
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 21, 2021

13 hours ago