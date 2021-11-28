This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021
Its hard to believe we are entering the month of December this week, but here we are in the thick of football and basketball action.
After a 4OT thriller of an Iron Bowl victory, the week only gets more important for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide (11-1) will play the undefeated No.1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.
The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alabama men's basketball (5-1) lost a close game to Iona in the first game of the ESPN Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving Day, but the Crimson Tide bounced back with an 80-71 victory over Drake in game two.
Alabama will finish out the ESPN Invitational Sunday with a 5:30 p.m. CT matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.
Alabama men's basketball will then travel to the upper left corner of the country to take on No. 1 Gonzaga at 7 p.m. CT Saturday night.
Alabama women's basketball (4-2) is in the heart of its home stand, and it will continue with 1 p.m. CT tip off taking on Bethune-Cookman on Sunday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide will then have two tests with Memphis Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, and Houston on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT to close out the home stand before quickly hitting the road.
Alabama women's basketball will finish out the week for Alabama athletics with a road game against Chattanooga, tipping off at 1 p.m. CT.