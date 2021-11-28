This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021

Football and basketball take the reins for Alabama athletics this week, with two top ten matchups between the two sports.

Its hard to believe we are entering the month of December this week, but here we are in the thick of football and basketball action.

After a 4OT thriller of an Iron Bowl victory, the week only gets more important for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide (11-1) will play the undefeated No.1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alabama men's basketball (5-1) lost a close game to Iona in the first game of the ESPN Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving Day, but the Crimson Tide bounced back with an 80-71 victory over Drake in game two.

Alabama will finish out the ESPN Invitational Sunday with a 5:30 p.m. CT matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

Alabama men's basketball will then travel to the upper left corner of the country to take on No. 1 Gonzaga at 7 p.m. CT Saturday night.

Alabama women's basketball (4-2) is in the heart of its home stand, and it will continue with 1 p.m. CT tip off taking on Bethune-Cookman on Sunday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide will then have two tests with Memphis Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, and Houston on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT to close out the home stand before quickly hitting the road.

Alabama women's basketball will finish out the week for Alabama athletics with a road game against Chattanooga, tipping off at 1 p.m. CT.