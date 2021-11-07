Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 8-14, 2021
Basketball season is upon us as many fall sports are beginning to wrap up for Alabama.
@AlabamaMBB on Twitter

Basketball season is upon us as many fall sports are beginning to wrap up for Alabama.

Alabama men's and women's basketball kick off their regular seasons this week, and it has been much anticipated since both team's respectable finishes last season. 

Alabama men's basketball won the week in the recruiting world last week, landing Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, and Nick Pringle. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide will look to take that momentum for the program and apply it to the court, as Alabama takes on Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday night. 

Alabama men's basketball will then kick off the weekend playing South Dakota State at 7 p.m. CT Friday. 

Alabama women's basketball dominated their exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville, 87-41. They get their season going right before the men's game Tuesday, playing Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. CT. 

Alabama women's basketball will close the weekend for Alabama athletics with a game against Tulane in Coleman Coliseum at 2 p.m. CT Sunday. 

Alabama football snuck by LSU with a 20-14 win on Saturday night, and the Crimson Tide will play the New Mexico State Aggies at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Alabama still controls its own destiny in the SEC.

Alabama soccer awaits the selection for the NCAA Tournament on Monday to see if their season will continue. The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament after earning a first round bye. The selection show will be on NCAA.com at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday afternoon. 

Alabama cross country has had a successful year so far, and they will run in the SEC South Regional Championships in Huntsville on Friday. 

After busy weekends, Alabama men's and women's tennis will get the week off. 

Alabama volleyball came up short 3 sets to 1 on Saturday afternoon, and they will finish up the double-header against the Razorbacks this afternoon at 3 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has two double-headers left after today. 

