This Week with the Crimson Tide, Oct. 10-16, 2021

Alabama Athletics looks to recenter their efforts with another full slate of action this week.

Alabama had three losses in their three games this past week, with football, volleyball, and soccer all falling short. It will be a "get back on track" kind of week for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama baseball has had several scrimmages between the Crimson and White teams so far this fall, but they will finally get to play someone else in their fall scrimmage with Mississippi State on Friday. This will be a welcomed challenge for 'Bama baseball, as the Bulldogs are the defending national champions.

Alabama football fell short in Aggieland Saturday, 41-38. The Crimson Tide was unable to recover from a sluggish first half and plenty of mistakes.

Nick Saban will look to get Alabama back to their winning ways in another road game at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT Saturday night.

Alabama volleyball fell at home to no. 5 Kentucky 0-3 on Saturday, and they will travel to Missouri for a Wednesday night game at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama cross country will hit the road towards Tallahassee, Florida to run for the NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational on Friday.

Men's golf will finish up their Match Play in Birmingham on Tuesday, and Women's golf will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the Ruth’s Chris Tarheel Invitational over next weekend.

Men's and Women's Tennis will finish up the ITA All-American Championships Sunday, and they will begin the ITA Regional Championships on Thursday.

Alabama soccer had a 1-3 SEC loss at Arkansas on Thursday, and they'll finish up this weekend with Mississippi State at home on Sunday. Then they're headed to College Station to take on the Aggies on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama Softball will get their first fall ball action of the year at Lipscomb in Nashville at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, helping round out the Crimson Tide weekend.