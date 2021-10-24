This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 24-30, 2021

Coming off an active homecoming week, Alabama athletics will have more fall sports action this week along with fall ball for baseball and softball.

Alabama had a busy week as a University and especially as an athletics program. Between Tide Tip-Off, the homecoming festivities, and a classic rivalry game against Tennessee, fans had their eyes set on Crimson all weekend.

Alabama football surged in the fourth quarter to put away the Volunteers 52-24 on Saturday night. A crucial bye week is up next for Alabama as they await a matchup with LSU on November 6.

Alabama volleyball will be in Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday to begin the week against the Gamecocks at 11 a.m. CT. They will be off for five days before welcoming Georgia to Tuscaloosa for a match at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama men's basketball will be in action for the second time this year against an opposing team as they will play Louisiana in a charity game at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday in Coleman Coliseum. It will be fans' first opportunity to get a look at the 2021-2022 squad, as their last competition was a closed scrimmage against Georgia Tech.

Also in Columbia on Sunday, Alabama soccer will kick off their week at 12 p.m. CT against South Carolina. Thursday night the Auburn Tigers will come to town for a game at 7 p.m. CT, which will air on SEC Network +.

Alabama softball will play another fall ball game on Sunday against Wallace-Hanceville at 1:30 p.m. CT in Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama baseball will finish out their fall ball scrimmages against Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday. In their last scrimmage, the Crimson Tide fell to Mississippi State 3-2 in 14 innings.

Alabama cross country will travel to Columbia, Missouri to run in the SEC Championship races. The men will begin at 10 a.m. CT followed by the women at 11 p.m. CT.

Alabama women's tennis will compete in the Roberta Allison fall classic in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday.

The Alabama women's golf team will play in The Ally tournament this week beginning Monday in West Point, Mississippi. The tournament will wrap up on Wednesday.