This Week with the Crimson Tide: Thank You Readers and Congrats Class of 2020

Wow, is it really May already?

BamaCentral would first like to take a moment and wish all the students at the University of Alabama good luck as they enter the final week of maybe the most unusual semester in school history. 

That does double for the seniors and other outgoing students, like at the law school, as they finish up. Graduation ceremonies were scheduled for next weekend, but we look forward to seeing everyone back on campus as soon as possible. 

Meanwhile, thank you to all of our readers and everyone who came and checked out the site during the NFL Draft. We appreciate it, and hope you'll come back soon. 

While we wrap up some draft things over the next few days and start to ease into the summer, that doesn't mean we'll be slowing down at all. 

That includes our regular staples, which will remain just that. They include: 

• Crimson Tikes cartoons, on an almost daily basis.

• Daily Dose of Crimson Tide

• Coronavirus Crisis and Sports, looking at the world of sports beyond Alabama and the best of Sports Illustrated. 

• Daily staff videos, from Cary Clark’s Greatest Games to the Recruiting Corner

• The All Things Bama Podcast, twice a week. 

Here's when you can expect to see some of them this week:

Monday: The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday: Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

Wednesday: Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday: Throwback Thursday: Jimmy Bank has a look back at Larry Frank, also known as “The Yankee Killer”

Friday: The Recruiting Corner

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

