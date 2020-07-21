Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Three Alabama Defenders Named to 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football senior linebacker Dylan Moses, redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II have been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday morning.

The award is given annually to the top defensive player in the nation, with this year's list composing of 98 candidates.

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is the only Alabama player to have earned the trophy, which he received in 2016.

Moses enters the 2020 season as one of the top linebackers in the country. After missing the 2019 season due to a knee injury, Moses returns to the team with a career tackle total of 126, including 15.5 for loss and five sacks.

Ray has established himself as a veteran on the Crimson Tide's defensive front. Ray has seen 24 games on the gridiron with four starts, but left the 2019 season early with a foot injury that required surgery.

Surtain is widely considered to be one of the best corners in college football heading into the 2020 season. Surtain has seen starts in 25-consecutive games and has acquired three interceptions and broken up 15 passes. He also accounts for 79 tackles and four forced fumbles in his two seasons with Alabama.

The winner of this years award will be announced at the 2020 Charlotte Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet in December.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

The preseason hype continues...

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 LB Deontae Lawson

The longtime Crimson Tide pledge is aiming for a big senior season

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Four Crimson Tide Linemen Named to 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List

Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and LaBryan Ray join a list of 85 total candidates competing for this year's award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Train Keeps a Rollin'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards, but LSU Pair Head Top 10 List

Najee Harris, Dylan Moses and Jaylen Waddle named SEC preseason players of the year by Sports Illustrated's league publishers

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Pool Break: UA Club Water Polo Deals with a Waterless Summer

The Alabama club water polo team attempts to remain in shape despite an uncertain future in the fall of 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Davis Riley and Emma Talley are Co-Bama Central Pro Athletes of the Week

The BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is back after a four-month break, and two golfers take home the honor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Johnny Musso

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with popular running back Johnny Musso

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

NFL's COVID-19 Protocols Demonstrate College Football's Growing Challenges to Play

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a look at how racial issues are impacting recruiting, and how NFL players called out the league after safety issues

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Jalen Hurts Officially Signs Rookie Deal with Philadelphia Eagles

The former Alabama and Oklahoma signal caller will receive a $1.94 million signing bonus

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin