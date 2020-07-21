Three Alabama Defenders Named to 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football senior linebacker Dylan Moses, redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II have been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday morning.

The award is given annually to the top defensive player in the nation, with this year's list composing of 98 candidates.

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is the only Alabama player to have earned the trophy, which he received in 2016.

Moses enters the 2020 season as one of the top linebackers in the country. After missing the 2019 season due to a knee injury, Moses returns to the team with a career tackle total of 126, including 15.5 for loss and five sacks.

Ray has established himself as a veteran on the Crimson Tide's defensive front. Ray has seen 24 games on the gridiron with four starts, but left the 2019 season early with a foot injury that required surgery.

Surtain is widely considered to be one of the best corners in college football heading into the 2020 season. Surtain has seen starts in 25-consecutive games and has acquired three interceptions and broken up 15 passes. He also accounts for 79 tackles and four forced fumbles in his two seasons with Alabama.

The winner of this years award will be announced at the 2020 Charlotte Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet in December.