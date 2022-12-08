Skip to main content

Three Crimson Tide Players Land on Freshman All-SEC Team

Terrion Arnold, Tyler Booker and Jaheim Oatis were selected by the conference's coaches on the all-freshman team.

The postseason honors keep rolling in for Alabama football. 

Three Crimson Tide players—defensive back Terrion Arnold, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis— were named to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Team, the league office announced Thursday.

 As a redshirt freshman, Arnold started seven games at corner for the Crimson Tide, including seven starts. He had 34 tackles and one interception on the season. 

Booker was also named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. He played in 11 games for Alabama this season as a true freshman, rotating in at both guard spots. 

Oatis was one of the major storylines of the offseason among the coaching staff and players. Losing nearly a hundred pounds, Oatis put in the work to become a major impact player and starter as a true freshman along the defensive front. He played in 11 games with nine starts and finished the year with 27 tackles and one sack. 

2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB-  Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB-  Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB-  Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR-  Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

WR-  Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE-  Mason Taylor, LSU

OL- Will Campbell, LSU

OL-  Emery Jones, LSU

OL-  Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL-  Jager Burton, Kentucky

C-  Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP-  Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL- Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL- Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL-  Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL-  Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB- Harold Perkins, LSU

LB- Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB- Shemar James, Florida

LB-  Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas

DB-  Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB- Terrion Arnold, Alabama

DB- Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

DB-  Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK-  Damian Ramos, LSU

P-  Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS- Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS- Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS- Eli Stein, Arkansas 

