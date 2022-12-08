Three Crimson Tide Players Land on Freshman All-SEC Team
The postseason honors keep rolling in for Alabama football.
Three Crimson Tide players—defensive back Terrion Arnold, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis— were named to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Team, the league office announced Thursday.
As a redshirt freshman, Arnold started seven games at corner for the Crimson Tide, including seven starts. He had 34 tackles and one interception on the season.
Booker was also named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. He played in 11 games for Alabama this season as a true freshman, rotating in at both guard spots.
Oatis was one of the major storylines of the offseason among the coaching staff and players. Losing nearly a hundred pounds, Oatis put in the work to become a major impact player and starter as a true freshman along the defensive front. He played in 11 games with nine starts and finished the year with 27 tackles and one sack.
2022 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB- Robby Ashford, Auburn
RB- Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB- Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR- Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
WR- Barion Brown, Kentucky
TE- Mason Taylor, LSU
OL- Will Campbell, LSU
OL- Emery Jones, LSU
OL- Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL- Jager Burton, Kentucky
C- Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
AP- Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL- Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL- Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL- Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL- Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
LB- Harold Perkins, LSU
LB- Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB- Shemar James, Florida
LB- Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas
DB- Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB- Terrion Arnold, Alabama
DB- Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
DB- Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
PK- Damian Ramos, LSU
P- Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS- Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS- Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS- Eli Stein, Arkansas
