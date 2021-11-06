Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Roll What?

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

Do you remember?
(Now it's over)
Do you remember?
(Now it's over) — Phil Collins

Crimson Tikes: Roll What?

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Read More

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Over the Hills and Far Away Crimson Tikes Web Page
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Roll What?

1 minute ago
Alabama swimming and diving team after beating LSU, November 5, 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 6, 2021

7 hours ago
AHSAA Football Logo
ASWA

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores: Week 12

7 hours ago
Alabama basketball, gymnastics and softball- Champions Plaza- Nov. 5, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Celebrates 2021 SEC Championship Teams with Spots at Sarah Patterson Champions Plaza

11 hours ago
LSU logo
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

15 hours ago
WR commit Aaron Anderson
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: With LSU Coaching Situation Yet to Be Determined, Alabama Football Poised to Poach Some of Louisiana's Top Talent

17 hours ago
Bryce Young hands off to Brian Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing LSU/Alabama with SI's LSU Country

20 hours ago
From left: Bryan Hodgson, Cameron Luke Ratliff, Antoine Pettway
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball to Honor Cameron Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Before First Game

20 hours ago