Skip to main content

Tired Legs Shouldn't Be A Problem For Alabama Soccer

Coach Wes Hart likes what he's seen from his team physically leading up to NCAA Tournament play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It was a tough stretch for Alabama soccer during the SEC Tournament. 

The Crimson Tide had to play three games in six days during its run in Pensacola, first against Mississippi State, followed by a challenging 2-1 victory in the semifinals against Vanderbilt, then a dogfight against South Carolina where the Tide ultimately lost in the championship game.

Coach Wes Hart gave all the credit to South Carolina, and when he spoke to BamaCentral after the game, he felt that his team was simply out of gas. 

It's a fair point: before losing to South Carolina, Alabama hadn't lost since August, and while the success is great, it can also be draining. Now that the team has had a chance to recover since the tournament, Hart likes how his team looks physically.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We look good," Hart said during Thursday's media availability. "We Monday off from training, and we didn't see them at on Tuesday. We trained yesterday and spirits were high. There was a good energy and a good buzz about the group."

The team did gather on Monday for the selection show, where the team witnessed becoming a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and though the team has returned to the field since then, recovery is still key.

"You finish a game, you start recovery the next day or that night, and get ready for the next one," goalkeeper McKinley Crone said. "Obviously the SEC Tournament takes a lot on your body, so now it's been about recovery and being ready to take on Jackson State."

The Crimson Tide will face the Lady Tigers tomorrow in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

This story will be updated with video from today's media availability. 

The Extra Point Alabama s football season isn t over yet Claire Yates Joey Blackwell B
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama’s Football Season isn’t Over Yet

By Claire Yates
Noah Clowney
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

By Katie Windham
Dom Welch
All Things Bama

Dom Welch Doubtful for Alabama Basketball's Game vs Liberty

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) looks for yards during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Named Finalist for Hornung Award

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Named Semifinalist for Lou Groza Award

By Katie Windham
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a first down past Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 10

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Next up, Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Next Up, Alabama

By Anthony Sisco
Karly Weathers - Alabama Women's Basketball
All Things Bama

Karly Weathers: From Tennessee to Tuscaloosa

By Mason Smith