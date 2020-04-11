Is It Too Early To Start Thinking About Your Fantasy Football Draft?

Since it's Easter weekend we've going to focus more on the lighter side of sports, and what's more fun to a fantasy football fan than a mock draft?

Yes, we're still months away from the potential start to a football season, and the draft is still about 10 days off (April 23-25). However, there's no better time to get a jump on your league by doing your homework now.

SI fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Corey Parson mock how the first round of this year's fantasy draft may go and who you should pick to win your league.

Which Alabama player was rated higher, Derrick Henry or Julio Jones?

Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are still rising high following their Super Bowl victory, and there's no reason not to consider them still the best team in the NFL.

However, with so many marquee NFL players switching teams this offseason, which franchises appear to be the best and worst leading up to the 2020 NFL draft?

The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas reveals her pre-draft power rankings and explains why the Chiefs are still on top.

Baseball

You might have missed this over the week, but a nearly 100-year-old bat used by New York Yankees great Lou Gehrig was back in the news.

The bat sold after an initial auction to a private buyer for more than $1 million according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auction in Dallas sad the bat is significant because it was sent to manufacturers to be used as a model for other bats produced for Gehrig.

Basketball

An alternative-universe-type reality deserves some alternative-type awards.

Despite the uncertainty of the 2019-2020 NBA season, there have been a number of players who have separated themselves from the pack with their impressive play this year.

SI's Michael Shapiro hands out alternative NBA awards to players who deserve unique recognition for their outstanding performances this season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have been interviewing for their front office, yet with Miami Heat General Manager Adam Simon and Indiana Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan turning down the role, it leaves some speculation as to whether the job is still appealing or not.

SI's Jeremy Woo looks into who the Bulls have interviewed and what assets the Bulls have to whoever acquires the position.

Hockey

With each passing day it seems less likely that either the NBA or NHL will hold their playoffs.

Still it's fun to wonder "What if?"

SI writers share their predictions for how the Stanley Cup finals might hhave gone had the season not been paused. For those wondering, the first round would have started this past week.

However, if you're a hockey fan we think you'd also want to see how 73-year-old announcer Doc Emrick has been filling his time while he waits to get back to work.