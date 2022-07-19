Top Questions for Alabama Representatives During SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — SEC Football Media Days is the best opportunity for fans to get a peek into the minds of their team's coach and star players ahead of the upcoming football season. Everything from storylines, expectations, issues surrounding the sport, and more will be discussed at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this week.

Tuesday, Nick Saban will take to the podium to answer the biggest questions surrounding Alabama's upcoming season. The head coach will be accompanied by quarterback Bryce Young, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and safety Jordan Battle.

Here is the biggest question for each of Alabama's representatives heading into SEC Media Days:

Nick Saban

"Are tensions still high between Saban and Jimbo Fisher?"

Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made national headlines at the end of May when the two coaches publicly disagreed about teams' use of NIL in recruiting.

Saban insinuated during a meeting with Birmingham business leaders that much of the Aggies' recruiting class came by way of NIL incentives. In response, Fisher called an emergency press conference addressing Saban's comments that included everything from denial to name-calling.

Since then, the two have seemingly moved on, according to comments made by both coaches at SEC Meetings in June, but fans and media members alike cannot help but wonder what kind of tensions still exist with the hype building around the Oct. 8 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies.

Photo | Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

QB Bryce Young

"How will Young follow up a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the loss of his top weapons?"

It may be hard to imagine how the reigning Heisman Trophy winner could avoid complacency when returning to college for another season. In Young's case, he has built-in motivation after losing the CFP National Championship Game in January.

In addition to the fuel that comes with falling short of his season-long goal, Young's top two targets last season in Jameson Williams and John Metchie III moved on to the NFL, leaving a void in returning receiving production to go along with multiple new additions from the transfer portal.

Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell are new faces in the Alabama wide receiver room, and Young will have to work to build chemistry with these new pass-catchers in order to produce similar results to 2021 from both an individual and team perspective.

Alabama Athletics

OLB Will Anderson Jr.

"Can this year's defense be Alabama's best in recent memory?"

Lots of anticipation has built around the 2022 iteration of the Alabama defense and with good reason. The primary being the return of Will Anderson Jr., who many believe to be not only the best defensive player, but the best overall player on college football.

Anderson's explosive play as an outside linebacker will anchor the Crimson Tide defense along with its signal-caller in Henry To'o To'o, who returns for his senior season. Many other players return for their senior years including defensive linemen DJ Dale, Byron Young, and Justin Eboigbe as well as defensive backs Jordan Battle and Demarcco Hellams.

In addition to the senior leadership returning, lots of young talent comes back ready for bigger roles such as outside linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive backs Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Add in the addition of transfer Eli Ricks from LSU and you have unreal amounts of talent present on paper. Anderson was a captain last year and his leadership will be key to unlocking the potential of this uber-talented defensive group.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

S Jordan Battle

"What will Alabama's secondary look like after losing two key contributors?"

Alabama's pass defense ranked in the top 50 last season, and senior safety Jordan Battle returns to be the signal-caller of the Crimson Tide's last line of defense. Battle's decision to return alone raises the ceiling of this group with his valuable play and experience, but there are many other holes to fill after losing both of 2021's starting cornerbacks to the NFL.

With Josh Jobe and Jalyn Amour-Davis' departures, there are two starting cornerback slots available to be filled. One is expected to go to sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry after he started multiple games last year in relief of injured starters. Transfer Eli Ricks is the top candidate to fill the other spot after his stellar career as LSU. Ricks' talent is undeniable, but he ran with the second team during spring practice and still has trust to build with the coaching staff.

Outside of the cornerbacks, the rest of the Alabama secondary has lots of returning talent including Demarcco Hellams, Brian Branch, and Malachi Moore who have all started multiple games across their respective careers.