Football has Toughest Road to Returning, but also a big Advantage: Not Being First

The NBA is getting ready to open training camps on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball players are expected to report Wednesday.

The NHL will follow suit on July 10.

If all goes well, American professional team sports will be back by the end of the month. That's a big "if" though, which is becoming more apparent with each passing day.

Meanwhile, football has the advantage of not having to rush back because unlike basketball and hockey it was able to finish last season, while baseball was in the middle of spring training when sports shut down.

It can sit back and watch how other pro sports leagues are tackling getting back into action, while slowly ramping things up. Make no mistake football will have the biggest challenges, especially college football, but at least it'll have the opportunity to learn as it goes.

Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson and Andrew Brandt discuss the NFL's potential plans and how they will take into consideration the advice of medical experts.

Brandt, a former NFL salary-cap guru, particularly with the Green Bay Packers, notes that Playing Football in 2020 Would Mean Prioritizing Financial Interests Over Health and Safety.

He also argues that it's ok as long as we all know and accept that:

"In March the entire sports world shut down based on one positive test (Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert). Now, with hundreds of positive tests among athletes in college and professional sports—and no vaccine on the horizon—all sports are starting up again. Let that sink in.

"And, it seems, NO league—the NFL included—is planning to suspend operations upon positive player tests. They will 'play through,' mitigating, as best they can, with detailed protocols about quarantining and testing. Can this realistically work?"

We'll find out.

Broadcasters

The next time you hear Alabama announcers Eli Gold or Chris Stewart (hasn't he had enough to deal with lately?), you might want to think about this story.

What do announcers do when there's nothing to broadcast?

Major League Baseball has never experienced a time like now with the coronavirus pandemic. Although we know the season will resume next month the question remains, what will happen to the broadcasters that take us through every game and how has Covid-19 affected them?

SI's Kaitlin O'Toole is joined with the longest-tenured broadcaster in the majors Jamie Jarrin and the other half to the Dodger's Spanish duo, his son Jorge Jarrin. Jamie Jarrin was set to begin his 62nd season as the Dodgers’ Spanish-language broadcaster. In the last six decades, he's seen a lot, the strikes, the L.A Riots, Sept. 11th, and was even in an earthquake but Jarrin said he has never experienced anything like the current crisis.

He shares how this work stoppage has affected him, his son, and the entire broadcast community. Jorge Jarrin shares the steps the Dodgers are taking to ensure media safety plus how they are being asked to handle safety procedures when the season resumes.

Danny Trejo

Normally we divide these stories by sports, and if you feel the urge just pretend we listed this under boxing, but it's Danny Trejo.

He seems worthy of his own category.

We leave you with the Hollywood star joined Sports Illustrated's Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss his life, career, and how the sports changed his life for the better.