Trey Sanders to Step Up at Running Back with Roydell Williams Out with Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban confirmed on Monday morning that Alabama will now be without a third scholarship running back likely for the rest of the season.

After suffering a knee injury on his first rushing attempt of the New Mexico State game, sophomore running back Roydell Williams will have to have knee surgery and will not be able to play "for a while" according to Saban.

This leaves Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders as the only healthy scholarship running backs on the team. Robinson is used to carrying the load all season with nearly four times as many carries as the next closest running back.

But for Sanders, this will be a big opportunity for him to step up has the No. 2 running back.

"I think he’s got a great opportunity," Saban said. "I thought he played well in the game. It was good to get him some touches in the game."

Sanders had 12 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico State. It was his first touchdown since the season opener against Miami.

"I think he understands the offense well, and I think he’s a very capable guy," Saban said. "Now that he’s gonna have a more significant role, it’s time for him to take advantage of that opportunity, as well. But we have every confidence that he can do that very well for us."

The redshirt sophomore running back has battle through some injuries of his own. Sanders missed his entire freshman season after tearing his ACL during the preseason. Then in 2020, he played in the first few games before getting into a car accident during the bye week that left him with injuries severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the season.

"Everybody knowing the story and what he's gone through and what he's pushed through and all the work that he's put in just knowing that it is definitely coming through him and coming along for him," said Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

Coming out of high school, Sanders was considered the best running back prospect in the class of 2019, but injuries have held him back from being able to show that at Alabama so far. Now, he will get his chance.

On the season, Sanders has 39 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Second string running back Jase McClellan suffered a knee injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 4, and true freshman Camar Wheaton hasn't been able to play all season with a meniscus injury. Since October, Alabama has been working on switching a few other players over to running back.

Linebacker Demouy Kennedy and wide receiver Christian Leary have been working at running back since October and both players got carries on Saturday against New Mexico State.

Even while running thin at the position, Saban said it doesn't change much of the game plan offensively. The coaching staff may just have to switch another guy or two over to running back.

"We’ve worked a couple other guys there for over a month now," Saban said. "Those guys are functional at the position. We’ll probably look for somebody else on our team that maybe we could develop into being a functional player from an emergency standpoint if we need them. But I don’t really think that we can change right now. We certainly have to have a plan if we have any more issues at that position."

Saban also provided one other injury update on Monday. Freshman wide receiver and punt returner JoJo Earle, who went down on a punt return against the Aggies, will be out for a week or two, though he will not require surgery.

