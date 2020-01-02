Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Tua Tagovailoa Sets Time for Making Announcement

Christopher Walsh

ORLANDO, Fla. —  Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced that he will let everyone know of his decision on whether to return to the University of Alabama for his final year of eligibility on Monday.

Tagovailoa, who had season-ending surgery on a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture in November, posted his intention following Alabama’s game against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. He’d been with the team all week.

Tagovailoa was considered a high first-round player for the 2020 NFL Draft, although his stock obviously dropped some due to the injury. He said back in November that bring a top-15 pick would be tough to pass up, which was his draft grade from NFL officials prior to the injury. 

The quarterback finished his junior year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with a 71.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 206.93. 

Last Monday linebacker Dylan Moses announced on social media that was returning for his final year of eligibility after missing all of the 2019 season due to a knee injury.

Tagovailoa, a junior, was considered the top Heisman Trophy candidate for most of last year before suffering an ankle injury late in the season. He set the single-season record for passer efficiency in 2018, which is how the NCAA determines its passing champion.

Tagovailoa’s injury issues began against Tennessee when he suffered a right high-ankle sprain and subsequently had surgery on Oct. 20 to help it heal. It was the same procedure underwent on his other ankle last December.

Tagovailoa came back 20 days later and threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns, with two turnovers, against LSU. After putting stress on the injury he was considered a game-time decision for Mississippi State, but ended up starting.

The injury came with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter when Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by two defenders. Tagovailoa was 14-for-18 for 256 yards with two touchdowns. Alabama was ahead 35-7 at the time. The Crimson Tide eventually won 38-7.

The hip surgery was performed Nov. 18 and will take months of recovery.

 

Tua Tagovailoa at Day for Kids at Fun Spot America during the Citrus Bowl trip
Tua Tagovailoa using just one crutch during a Citrus Bowl event this week.Alabama Athletics
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It May Not Have Been What it Wanted, But Alabama Still Ended on Good Note

Christopher Walsh

The 2019 Crimson Tide will be remembered as a resolute, talented team that probably deserved better

Instant Analysis: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Cary L. Clark

Check out the final football Instant Analysis video of the season with host Cary L. Clark and editor Christopher Walsh

Notebook: Najee Harris' Two Touchdowns Put Exclamation Point on Season

Joey Blackwell

The junior running back ran around, over and through the Wolverines defense in potentially his last game for the Crimson Tide

Alabama Solves Maize and Blue with 35-16 Win in Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Solves Maize and Blue with 35-16 Win in Citrus Bowl

Jeudy's MVP performance no surprise to teammates

Cary L. Clark

Junior receiver explains decision to not sit out Citrus Bowl

Mac Jones Shines in Sunny Orlando against Michigan

Joey Blackwell

The young quarterback put an exclamation point on his season on New Year's Day against Michigan

What Michigan, Jim Harbaugh said after the Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

"I think their level of excellence has been at the highest level"

What Alabama, Nick Saban Said After Beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

What Alabama, Nick Saban Said After Beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Rammer Jammer from the Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Rammer Jammer from the Citrus Bowl

Live Updates From Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide will close 2019 season at Camping World Stadium