ORLANDO, Fla. — Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced that he will let everyone know of his decision on whether to return to the University of Alabama for his final year of eligibility on Monday.

Tagovailoa, who had season-ending surgery on a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture in November, posted his intention following Alabama’s game against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. He’d been with the team all week.

Tagovailoa was considered a high first-round player for the 2020 NFL Draft, although his stock obviously dropped some due to the injury. He said back in November that bring a top-15 pick would be tough to pass up, which was his draft grade from NFL officials prior to the injury.

The quarterback finished his junior year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with a 71.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 206.93.

Last Monday linebacker Dylan Moses announced on social media that was returning for his final year of eligibility after missing all of the 2019 season due to a knee injury.

Tagovailoa, a junior, was considered the top Heisman Trophy candidate for most of last year before suffering an ankle injury late in the season. He set the single-season record for passer efficiency in 2018, which is how the NCAA determines its passing champion.

Tagovailoa’s injury issues began against Tennessee when he suffered a right high-ankle sprain and subsequently had surgery on Oct. 20 to help it heal. It was the same procedure underwent on his other ankle last December.

Tagovailoa came back 20 days later and threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns, with two turnovers, against LSU. After putting stress on the injury he was considered a game-time decision for Mississippi State, but ended up starting.

The injury came with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter when Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by two defenders. Tagovailoa was 14-for-18 for 256 yards with two touchdowns. Alabama was ahead 35-7 at the time. The Crimson Tide eventually won 38-7.

The hip surgery was performed Nov. 18 and will take months of recovery.