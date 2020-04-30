Even Though Tua Tagovailoa Could 'Redshirt' He's Still Alabama's Best Bet For A Big Rookie Season

The 2020 NFL Draft is over and at some point teams will return to the practice fields to begin preparing for next season.

A good general rule of thumb is that players selected in the first three rounds are earmarked to eventually start, although few are able to do so from Week 1.

Tua Tagovailoa is a good example. Even though he was the fifth-overall selection, the Miami Dolphins still have Ryan Fitzpatrick. There's a lot of talk of him essentially redshirting this season, with the aim of promoting long-term success, especially following his impressive recovery from his hip injury.

However, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III will likely be part of their offenses from Day 1, along with offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Defensive picks Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Raekwon Davis, Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings will all like be in the mix with their respective teams, but are still going to have win starting jobs.

Nevertheless, the odds of an Alabama player winning a rookie of the year award, offense or defense, are as follows per BetOnline:

Tua Tagovailoa 8/1

Jerry Jeudy 12/1

Henry Ruggs III 18/1

Xavier McKinney 22/1

Trevon Diggs 25/1

Terrell Lewis 33/1

Anfernee Jennings 50/1

Jalen Hurts 50/1

Raekwon Davis 100/1

In terms of the national picture, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr breaks down which rookies have the best chance to have an impactful rookie season:

Similarly, SI Host Madelyn Burke, and fantasy experts Corey Parson and Dr. Roto break down the five rookies they think will have the biggest impact in fantasy — and with one all about a former Crimson tide players in particular.

Is hindsight 30/30?

The quarterback shuffle in the NFL continues with Andy Dalton was released by the Cincinnati Bengals to make way for Joe Burrow, and Cam Newton is still a free agent.

Jameis Winston has a team, having recently signed to back up Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints, but also new eyes.

Following LASIK eye surgery Winston says he has precision with his vision. So not only is he attending Harvard for QBs, but he can see, even expressing wonderment at his newfound ability to read street signs and license plates.

It does make one wonder what was he doing before? Squinting like George Constanza to spot raccoons?

Baseball

While we're on the subject of vision, check out today's cover story by Sports Illustrated, about a loss of vision, a misdiagnosis and an unknown injury.

Few, if any, comeback stories for MLB hopefuls have covered as trying a physical and emotional arc as the one of Michael Neustifter, writes Tom Verducci.

Amazingly, even though he doesn't have a pro contract, his baseball journey continues and he has a path forward while trying to complete an amazing comeback.

“I was thinking maybe I can play the next game. Little did I know it was so much more.”

One baseball season ended by a loss of vision. The next season ended by a pandemic.

