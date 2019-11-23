Bama Central
Video: Tua Tagovailoa Arrives At Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Video only: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it to Alabama's final home of the 2019 season after having surgery on his hip in Houston on Monday. He received a nice ovation from the crowd at Bryan-Denny Stadium, which was about half full. 

Tagovailoa didn't even get out of the cart, he's watching the game behind the Crimson Tide bench. Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (ribs) has joined him. 

Tagovailoa did do a brief interview with ESPN:

“I just can’t thank everyone enough for the amount of support they’ve given my family.”

