Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Stay or Go? Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The waiting and the speculating are finally over. 

One month and one day after telling reporters that being rated as a top-10 or top-15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft would be "tough to pass up," Tua Tagovailoa finally announced his decision about whether to return to the University of Alabama on Monday morning. 

He's heading to the NFL.

Tagovailoa, who had season-ending surgery on a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture in November, made his announcement with Nick Saban at his side and in front of a packed media room at the Mal Moore Complex. 

The junior quarterback was considered by some to possibly be the top player in the draft before his injury suffered at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. The question wasn't if his draft stock would drop, but how much, and how long of a recovery he would need.

The quarterback finished his junior year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, with a 71.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 206.93. 

He was considered the top Heisman Trophy candidate for most of the 2018 season before suffering an ankle injury. Nevertheless, he still set the single-season record for passer efficiency, which is the statistic the NCAA uses to determine its passing champion.

Due to the injury Tagovailoa just missed having enough playing time to top his record this season. However, his career mark of 199.4 is way out ahead of anyone else in college football history (181.3, Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 2015-18).  

Tagovailoa’s injury issues this season began against Tennessee when he suffered a right high-ankle sprain and subsequently had surgery on Oct. 20 to help it heal. It was the same procedure underwent on his other ankle last December.

He came back 20 days later and threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns, with two turnovers, against LSU. After putting stress on the injury he was considered a game-time decision for Mississippi State, but ended up starting.

The injury occurred with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter when Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by two defenders. He was 14-for-18 for 256 yards with two touchdowns. Alabama was ahead 35-7 at the time. The Crimson Tide eventually won 38-7.

The hip surgery was performed Nov. 18 and will take months of recovery.

Tagovailoa traveled with the Crimson Tide to the Citrus Bowl

"I think it's our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint,  and if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future," Saban said after Alabama defeated Michigan, 35-16. 

"But he's been a great leader for us. He's a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what's best for him."

Alabama's illustrious group of juniors have been making headlines with their decisions about whether to turn pro. Linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood are staying for their final year of eligibility, while linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and safety Xavier McKinney have left school. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeVonta Smith Publicly Announces NFL Draft Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior wide receiver let his decision be known on social media Monday

Xavier McKinney Announces NFL Draft Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior defensive back let his decision be known on whether or not he’ll return to Alabama in 2020

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Women's Basketball Can't Get Past No. 4 South Carolina, 93-78

UA_Athletics

Redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists against the Gamecocks

Alabama Basketball Drops Tough SEC Opener at Florida, 104-98

Joey Blackwell

The Crimson Tide gave up a 14-point halftime lead to the Gators to lose in double-overtime

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Jan. 6-12, 2020

Christopher Walsh

The latest with Alabama athletics, plus some of what you can expect to see on BamaCentral this week

SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-Bowl Season

Joey Blackwell

See where Alabama ranks in the final power rankings of the 2019 season

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 5, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 4, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Florida

Joey Blackwell

Check out live in-game updates here as the Crimson Tide opens up SEC play against the Gators