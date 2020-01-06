Stay or Go? Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft Decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The waiting and the speculating are finally over.

One month and one day after telling reporters that being rated as a top-10 or top-15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft would be "tough to pass up," Tua Tagovailoa finally announced his decision about whether to return to the University of Alabama on Monday morning.

He's heading to the NFL.

Tagovailoa, who had season-ending surgery on a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture in November, made his announcement with Nick Saban at his side and in front of a packed media room at the Mal Moore Complex.

The junior quarterback was considered by some to possibly be the top player in the draft before his injury suffered at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. The question wasn't if his draft stock would drop, but how much, and how long of a recovery he would need.

The quarterback finished his junior year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, with a 71.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 206.93.

He was considered the top Heisman Trophy candidate for most of the 2018 season before suffering an ankle injury. Nevertheless, he still set the single-season record for passer efficiency, which is the statistic the NCAA uses to determine its passing champion.

Due to the injury Tagovailoa just missed having enough playing time to top his record this season. However, his career mark of 199.4 is way out ahead of anyone else in college football history (181.3, Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 2015-18).

Tagovailoa’s injury issues this season began against Tennessee when he suffered a right high-ankle sprain and subsequently had surgery on Oct. 20 to help it heal. It was the same procedure underwent on his other ankle last December.

He came back 20 days later and threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns, with two turnovers, against LSU. After putting stress on the injury he was considered a game-time decision for Mississippi State, but ended up starting.

The injury occurred with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter when Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by two defenders. He was 14-for-18 for 256 yards with two touchdowns. Alabama was ahead 35-7 at the time. The Crimson Tide eventually won 38-7.

The hip surgery was performed Nov. 18 and will take months of recovery.

Tagovailoa traveled with the Crimson Tide to the Citrus Bowl

"I think it's our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint, and if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future," Saban said after Alabama defeated Michigan, 35-16.

"But he's been a great leader for us. He's a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what's best for him."

Alabama's illustrious group of juniors have been making headlines with their decisions about whether to turn pro. Linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood are staying for their final year of eligibility, while linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and safety Xavier McKinney have left school.