Footage of Tua Tagovailoa's Virtual Pro Day Released

Joey Blackwell

In lieu of his Pro Day that was originally scheduled for April 9, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa released video footage of a 75-throw session and sent it to the 32 teams of the NFL on Thursday.

The session was conducted by Trent Dilfer, former NFL quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens who won the Super Bowl with the team in 2001. The workout took place in an undisclosed location in Nashville, Tenn.

Now, thanks to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the footage has been revealed to the public in seven segments via Mortensen's Twitter account on Friday morning.

You can see the video below:

Comments (1)
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

That last throw in the last video was marvelous

