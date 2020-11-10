SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

This past Sunday afternoon, Tua Tagovailoa showcased why the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in last spring's NFL draft. 

The former University of Alabama standout went 20-of-28 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 34-31 road victory over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. 

He also added 35 rushing yards on seven carries. 

Tagovailoa is now 2-0 as a starter in his very young NFL career, but the Dolphins are 5-3 and in the thick of a AFC East division title with the Buffalo Bills. 

Those efforts earn Tagovailoa the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

The unexpected move from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa in the middle of the season is starting to pay off in big ways. 

Honorable mention 

  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick continued his outstanding campaign with six total tackles, an interception, fumble recovery, and two passes defended in the team's 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had his first 100-yard receiving game of his career against the Atlanta Falcons when he hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.
  • Former Alabama golfer Janie Jackson earned his LPGA Tour card after placing fifth in the final Symetra Tour event of the season.
  • Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. caught two touchdown passes to beat the Detroit Lions, 34-20. Those scores were Smith's first of the 2020 campaign.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacob

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Any win over the Cards makes me happy. When Tua does it, though? It feels even better.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mac Jones Ready for Tough Test Against Derek Stingley, LSU Secondary

The Alabama signal caller will look to torch the Tigers' defensive backfield like he has done to the six other SEC opponents he's faced on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Doesn't Care About Your Rankings, and with Good Reason

The 14-year head coach of Alabama Football would have likely called the rankings 'rat poison' had he been given the opportunity

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

LSU-Alabama Game In Jeopardy Due To COVID-19 Issues With Tigers

Due to a small outbreak with the LSU program, Saturday's contest is in doubt

Tyler Martin

by

Tell It Right

Crimson Tikes: Unrestroom

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

How Nick Saban, Alabama Handled COVID-19 Protocols During Bye Week: "I Didn't Have the Heart to Tell Them They Couldn't Go Home"

The Crimson Tide coach emphasized social distancing and mask wearing for players who decided to go home this past weekend

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Confirms Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out for Season

Sanders was involved in a car accident in Clarksville, Fla. on Saturday that required him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital

Joey Blackwell

by

Bama Dave

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Dylan Moses Returns to Home State for LSU, Calls Matchup a "Regular Game"

The Crimson Tide's senior linebacker returns to take on LSU after being sidelined last season due to a knee injury

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football vs Kentucky Kickoff Time Announced

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Felicia Knox is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The freshman midfielder for Alabama soccer scored the game-winning goal against Auburn this past weekend on the Plains

Joey Blackwell