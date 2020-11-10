Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

This past Sunday afternoon, Tua Tagovailoa showcased why the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in last spring's NFL draft.

The former University of Alabama standout went 20-of-28 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 34-31 road victory over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

He also added 35 rushing yards on seven carries.

Tagovailoa is now 2-0 as a starter in his very young NFL career, but the Dolphins are 5-3 and in the thick of a AFC East division title with the Buffalo Bills.

Those efforts earn Tagovailoa the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

The unexpected move from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa in the middle of the season is starting to pay off in big ways.

Honorable mention

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick continued his outstanding campaign with six total tackles, an interception, fumble recovery, and two passes defended in the team's 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had his first 100-yard receiving game of his career against the Atlanta Falcons when he hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Former Alabama golfer Janie Jackson earned his LPGA Tour card after placing fifth in the final Symetra Tour event of the season.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. caught two touchdown passes to beat the Detroit Lions, 34-20. Those scores were Smith's first of the 2020 campaign.

