Two Crimson Tide Players Named Semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year

The award nominations keep rolling in for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another day, another award list for Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young.

The true sophomores from Alabama are two of the 15 semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation Thursday afternoon. This award is given annually to the top player in college football has decided by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Alabama has had three players win this award with DeVonta Smith most recently winning it in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Derrick Henry (2015) are the other two Crimson Tide players to earn the award.

This year's Crimson Tide quarterback, Young, is first in the SEC and fourth in the country with 28 passing touchdowns. He's thrown just three interceptions on the season and is up to 2,755 passing yards. Young was also named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award this week.

Anderson has been a menace in opposing backfields all season, but as of late, he's been putting up the statistics to back it up. The outside linebacker is first in the country in tackles for loss with 21. He leads the SEC and is tied for second nationally with 10.5 sacks.

Against LSU, Anderson had a season-high 12 tackles and is up to 65 total tackles on the season. After his performance against LSU, he earned SEC defensive player of the week and Bednarik Award player of the week. Some Crimson Tide players have even begun advocating for Anderson in the Heisman race.

Five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year will be announced on Dec. 2, and the winner will be announced a week later on Dec. 9.