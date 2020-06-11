Tyler Gentry Drafted by Kansas City Royals

Alabama baseball junior right fielder Tyler Gentry was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft on Thursday. He was picked 76th overall.

Gentry transferred to the Crimson Tide from Wallace State Community College after his freshman season, and quickly went to work as a sophomore. In 2019, Gentry led Alabama with a .310 batting average and also led in hits (65), runs (37), home runs (12) and RBIs (42).

Following his successful sophomore campaign, Gentry picked up where he left off in 2020. In the shortened season, he accounted for 21 RBIs off of 24 hits along with four home runs. At the season's end in March, Gentry once against led the Crimson Tide with a batting average of .429.

Gentry is the second-highest drafted outfielder in Alabama program history, with the highest-drafted player being Joe Vitiello in the first round of the 1991 draft. He is also the highest overall player drafted since infielder Mikey White was drafted in the second round in 2015.

Senior utility Brett Auerbach is the other Crimson Tide player in the 2020 draft, but has yet to find his team after two rounds.