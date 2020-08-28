SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

UA Reports 485 New COVID-19 Cases

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has updated its COVID-19 case numbers, adding 485 new cases to reach a total of 1,367 active cases between students, faculty and staff.

Broken down, a total of 481 of the new cases are students, bringing the student total to 1,201 cases. Among faculty and staff, an additional four new cases were added, bringing the total to 166.

The numbers come from testing that occurred within the last three days.

"Sentinel and for-cause testing following entry testing is a key pillar of our UA System Comprehensive Health and Safety Plan," UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said in a statement released by the schools. "We have the most robust testing regimen of any entity in the state, giving us a clear picture of virus spread and informing our decisions. Fortunately, our isolation occupancy is below capacity, and the number will be adjusted as students complete the isolation period. We are closely monitoring our data daily, and we will continue to adjust operations as the situation warrants."

At the University of Alabama, 36.09 percent of its isolation space is now occupied, compared to 11.5 percent at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and 0 percent at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Our exposure notification efforts have revealed no evidence of virus transmission due to in-person class instruction," Dr. Ricky Friend, Dean of UA's College of Community Health Sciences added in the statement. "We remain satisfied that the precautions implemented prior to the resumption of classes — including masking, distancing, and a blend of in-person and remote instruction — are appropriate and effective."

According to the statement, no COVID-positive students at any schools of the UA System have been hospitalized.

While UA's numbers continue to climb, UAB and UAH both have better results. In total, UAB added only nine new cases amongst students while UAH only added two. Regarding faculty and staff, UAB added seven new cases and UAH added just one.

For UAB's critical enterprise employees, a total of 39 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 772 — a number larger than its total student case count, which currently sits at 157.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Take It In': The Story of Alan Gray

Despite an injured throwing shoulder that plagued him for his entire career, Gray started six games in 1981 and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Players Planning March Against Racial Injustices on Monday

Wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis have posted pictures on Instagram revealing that a march will take place on Monday in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

SEC Issues Additional Guidelines for Football Gamedays Includes No Bands Performing On-Field

The Million Dollar Band will not be performing on the field this season

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Leonardo da Saban

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

A major in-state target for the Crimson Tide is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday

Tyler Martin

2009 National Championship a Defining Moment in Marquis Maze's Career: "No One Expected Us To Be There"

The former Crimson Tide pass catcher was featured on the All Things Bama Podcast Friday morning

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Marquis Maze Looks Back on Career, Winning Two National Titles, Expectations for Crimson Tide in 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: It's Time to Buy Into the Christian Barmore Hype

Fall camp has only confirmed that Alabama has yet another monster on the defensive line as Christian Barmore continues to thrive

Christopher Walsh

SEC Announces New Start Dates and Formats For Fall Sport Seasons Including Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Golf, and Tennis

On Thursday afternoon, the league announced its plans for the fall sports outside of football that include cross country, soccer, volleyball, golf, and tennis

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin