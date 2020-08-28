UA Reports 485 New COVID-19 Cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has updated its COVID-19 case numbers, adding 485 new cases to reach a total of 1,367 active cases between students, faculty and staff.

Broken down, a total of 481 of the new cases are students, bringing the student total to 1,201 cases. Among faculty and staff, an additional four new cases were added, bringing the total to 166.

The numbers come from testing that occurred within the last three days.

"Sentinel and for-cause testing following entry testing is a key pillar of our UA System Comprehensive Health and Safety Plan," UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said in a statement released by the schools. "We have the most robust testing regimen of any entity in the state, giving us a clear picture of virus spread and informing our decisions. Fortunately, our isolation occupancy is below capacity, and the number will be adjusted as students complete the isolation period. We are closely monitoring our data daily, and we will continue to adjust operations as the situation warrants."

At the University of Alabama, 36.09 percent of its isolation space is now occupied, compared to 11.5 percent at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and 0 percent at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Our exposure notification efforts have revealed no evidence of virus transmission due to in-person class instruction," Dr. Ricky Friend, Dean of UA's College of Community Health Sciences added in the statement. "We remain satisfied that the precautions implemented prior to the resumption of classes — including masking, distancing, and a blend of in-person and remote instruction — are appropriate and effective."

According to the statement, no COVID-positive students at any schools of the UA System have been hospitalized.

While UA's numbers continue to climb, UAB and UAH both have better results. In total, UAB added only nine new cases amongst students while UAH only added two. Regarding faculty and staff, UAB added seven new cases and UAH added just one.

For UAB's critical enterprise employees, a total of 39 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 772 — a number larger than its total student case count, which currently sits at 157.