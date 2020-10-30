University of Alabama Coronavirus Numbers Down From Previous Week

After a week that saw a rise in coronavirus cases among University of Alabama cases, this week brought a decline.

Per the university's COVID-19 database, the Tuscaloosa campus saw 64 new coronavirus cases in this week, down from 68 in the previous week.

As for the faculty and staff, only nine new cases were recorded among them, down from 14 last week.

The Tuscaloosa campus also saw its highest participation in the sentinel testing program this week and maintained a positivity percentage rate of less than one percent.

This data is from Oct. 23-29.

As a nation, the United States has had a total of 9,097,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 230,578 deaths. The state of Alabama has accounted for 190,496 cases and 2,932 deaths.

From a college football perspective, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for the virus on Thursday night and he will be held out of this week's contest against Boston College.

The signal caller says he has mild symptoms.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said in a press release. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday."

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158