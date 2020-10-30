SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

University of Alabama Coronavirus Numbers Down From Previous Week

Tyler Martin

After a week that saw a rise in coronavirus cases among University of Alabama cases, this week brought a decline. 

Per the university's COVID-19 database, the Tuscaloosa campus saw 64 new coronavirus cases in this week, down from 68 in the previous week.

As for the faculty and staff, only nine new cases were recorded among them, down from 14 last week. 

The Tuscaloosa campus also saw its highest participation in the sentinel testing program this week and maintained a positivity percentage rate of less than one percent. 

This data is from Oct. 23-29. 

As a nation, the United States has had a total of 9,097,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 230,578 deaths. The state of Alabama has accounted for 190,496 cases and 2,932 deaths. 

From a college football perspective, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for the virus on Thursday night and he will be held out of this week's contest against Boston College. 

The signal caller says he has mild symptoms. 

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said in a press release. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday."

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 8: Henry Ruggs III

Everything you need for Week 8 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Previewing 2021 S Sage Ryan's Decision

Sports Illustrated All-American's 90th overall player on the SI99 is set to come off the board this Saturday and its down to Alabama or LSU

Tyler Martin

Alabama's New Sports Science Center is all about the Pursuit of High Performance

With the additions of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea, and the new sports science center, Alabama is aiming to stand out from everyone else with the latest innovations

Christopher Walsh

Mississippi State at Alabama, How to Watch, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

The only thing standing between Alabama and a 6-0 start heading into the bye week is Mike Leach and the Bulldogs

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Mississippi State with The Clarion Ledger's Tyler Horka

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes-Happy Halloween

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on in Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban's Four-of-a-Kind Wins over Former Assistants Didn't Get Attention it Deserved

All Things CW looks at Alabama's four-straight wins against former Nick Saban assistant coaches, the task of navigating the 2020 season and Derrick Henry's interesting ad campaign with Ole Spice

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: More History for Julio Jones

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

Throwback Thursday: 1961 Mississippi State, and the Five-Game Shutout Streak

Not only was Mississippi State miserable playing in a driving rainstorm, but Alabama easily won its 1961 homecoming game 24-0

J. Bank

by

Parmel