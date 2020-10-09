University of Alabama Releases Latest Coronavirus Numbers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama System released its latest figures regarding positive coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon, and even though there was a slight increase the overall numerous remained low on the Tuscaloosa campus.

There were 45 new cases over the past week, and only 13 students were in isolation across all campuses. Of them, five were at UA.

Last week the Tuscaloosa campus had a semester-low 24 cases, but per the release "Officials say testing and mitigation efforts are succeeding.

System-wide, which includes UAB and UAH, there have been 2,958 confirmed cases, with 97 this past week. UAB had the most with 49.

A total of 20 faculty and staff members tested positive on all campuses combined.

Overall, the are 70,400 students on the three campuses, of which 1,100-plus faculty, staff and students, including clinical enterprise staff in the UAB Health System) received sentinel testing, resulting in eight positive test.

Locally, Tuscaloosa Country is up to 9,390 confirmed cases, with 109 deaths, while the state figures have remained steady of late: 142,664 confirmed cases with 2,496 deaths.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are on the rise again, and grew by 5 percent or more in more than 30 U.S. states last week according to Johns Hopkins data.

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Oct. 9: 45 new cases, 2,578 total

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

This story will be updated