University of Alabama Sends COVID-19 Notice to Faculty, Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama sent a notice to faculty and staff of the institution on Tuesday afternoon regarding the campus' ongoing preparations for the return to classes in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement highlights that mandatory COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff will begin next Monday for those returning to campus:

As part of the UA System Comprehensive Health & Safety Plan and UA’s Return to Campus Plan, all faculty and staff who are currently working on campus, or planning to return to campus at the start of fall semester, are required to be tested. Those who continue to work remotely need not be tested now, but must be tested before returning to campus. The College of Community Health Sciences will provide testing at no cost for all employees at Coleman Coliseum, beginning July 20 from 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays. Hundreds of campus employees have already been tested in a pilot program with the University Medical Center’s mobile outreach unit. To facilitate social distancing while testing all faculty and staff, specific times for each division or department are being scheduled. More information about the testing, including department schedules, a link to a consent form that must be signed before testing, and information on what to bring will be emailed to all UA employees this week.

Those who will be working remotely will not be required to be tested.

The notice also reiterated that all faculty and staff members will be required to wear face coverings for the foreseeable future:

The UA System Health and Safety Task Force has updated its guidance for face coverings beginning immediately. Face coverings, which includes masks, face shields and cloth coverings over a person’s nose and mouth, are required in all University buildings with limited exceptions. In accordance with the recommendations of health experts and in compliance with local ordinances mandating their use, face coverings must be worn in any campus building except when an individual is alone in an enclosed workspace or private office with no other personnel present. Masks will be provided by the department supervisor, and cloth masks must be laundered daily. Those who work in health care or other areas where face coverings or shields are normally worn should follow the guidance for personal protective equipment in their areas.

In addition to the Ferguson Supe Store also returning to normal operations, the notice also listed the updated Bama Dining Safety Plan. The plan details that no cash transactions will be available, limiting faculty, staff and students to Dining Dollars, Bama Cash and credit/debit transactions.

One final point in the notice was making the returning faculty and staff aware of the school's COVID-19 hotline, which can be dialed at 205-348-2819. Faculty, staff, parents and students can call the hotline with questions regarding the coronavirus and issues surrounding the virus at the Capstone.

The hotline operates daily from 8 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT and was developed by UA's College of Community Health Sciences.

The University of Alabama is scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 19.