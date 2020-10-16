SI.com
Bama Central
University of Alabama Releases Latest Coronavirus Numbers, Down From Previous Week

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday, the University of Alabama system updated its latest COVID-19 numbers and we have good news for the Tuscaloosa campus.

There are only 34 new cases this week which is down from 45 a week ago and the second-lowest total since students have returned to campus since the middle of August. 

Among Alabama's faculty and staff, only nine members tested positive this week. Last week, that number was 10.  

As for the entire UA system, which includes UAB and UAH, too, only 33 students are in isolation facilities and the systemwide-capacity is 705 beds. Total enrollment for the system is 70,400.

However, UAB did see an uptick in new cases with 64 this week compared to 49 a week ago. UAH only had three new cases from Oct. 9-15. 

Tuscaloosa County is up to 9,702 confirmed cases and 130 deaths, while the state of Alabama is nearing 170,000 total cases and 2,786 deaths altogether.

Meanwhile, the country, as a whole, is at 8.04 million cases and 218,867 deaths.

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Oct. 16: 34 new cases, 2,612 total cases

Oct. 9: 45, 2,578 

Oct. 1: 24; 2,533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158

