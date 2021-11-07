Upon Further Review: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Yes, it's safe to say that linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been Alabama's best player so far this season.

After completely dominating the national individual awards last year, it's already pretty obvious that Alabama won't be taking home much hardware this year even if it finishes out the regular season without another loss.

The biggest possible exceptions to that are probably left tackle Evan Neal and quarterback Bryce Young. Neal may have a shot at the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman, and Young is still listed among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, etc.

The player who is probably going to get shut out, and shouldn't be, is sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Saturday, against LSU, he was the best player on the field, for both teams.

When asked about his pass rushers, Nick Saban didn't hesitate to offer praise. Freshman Dallas Turner may have had more sacks, 2.0, and was credited with five tackles, but Anderson was seemingly everywhere for the defense.

“Those guys did a great job," Saban said. "We affected the quarterback. That’s always something that you want to be able to do in a game. We had a couple batted balls. We had (5.0) sacks. We got some pressures, especially at the end of the game when we needed it. I think those guys did an outstanding job."

Unfortunately, the 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award have already been announced, and Anderson wasn't among them.

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati Darien Butler, Arizona State Jack Campbell, Iowa Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Damone Clark, LSU Nakobe Dean, Georgia Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers Christian Harris, Alabama Nate Landman, Colorado Devin Lloyd, Utah Chad Muma, Wyoming DeMarvion Overshown, Texas Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Noah Sewell, Oregon Brandon Smith, Penn State

In defense of the Butkus, it's primarily considered an award for interior linebackers, and Anderson plays on the outside. However, his 65 total tackles are second on the Crimson Tide, just three behind Henry To'oTo'o.

However, Anderson is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award for most outstanding defensive player, and he's still up for the Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the year.

At minimum, he'll probably get some strong All-American consideration, especially if he continues to terrorize quarterbacks.

Player of the Game: Anderson Jr. had 12 tackles, including solo stops, with four for a loss and 1.5 sacks, to go with two hurries and pass broken up. He continues to lead the nation with 21 tackles for loss despite his early-season injury that causes him to wear a knee brace.

Play of the Game: The offense didn't have a good game, but one play it got right was the 58-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Jameson Williams. It was the perfect response to the blitz that LSU dialed up, and ended up scoring the game-winning points. Williams finished with 160 yards, the most of any Alabama wide receiver this season.

Statistic of the Game: The teams combined for nine sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, an interception, 10 passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries.

5 Things of Note

1] Lack of running game:

How bad was Alabama's running game? The last time it was held to under 100 rushing yards was 76 at South Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2019, when Tua Tagovailoa went crazy on the home team with 444 passing yards and five touchdowns.

2] The fake punt

LSU worked on the fake punt all week. The lob pass by Avery Atkins was the first completion by an LSU punter since Brad Wing in 2012, against Alabama. In that situation, though, Wing did it on an unsuccessful fake field goal.

3] Third downs

Alabama converted just four of 13 opportunities, or 30.8 percent. Coming in it was at 58.3 percent for the season, which led the nation. It "dropped" to 56 percent.

4] Rare feat

Thanks to his 37-yard carry, running back Ty Davis-Price finished with 104 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Both are the most by a player against Alabama this season. He became just the third LSU running back to have a 100-yard day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, joining Kevin Faulk in 1997 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019 a

5] Rare miss

Will Reichard hadn't missed an extra point attempt since the South Carolina game in 2019, a string of 113 kicks.