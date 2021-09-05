Upon Further Review: Alabama 44, Miami 13

The final word on the Crimson Tide's season-opening victory against the No. 14 Hurricanes in Atlanta.

If there's a negative side to Alabama's dominating 44-13 victory over Miami on Saturday, it's that the expectation level regarding the Crimson Tide both locally and nationally will go through the roof.

The reigning national champion was already the No. 1 team in the preseason polls, so it's not like this was unexpected.

But hype has bitten the Crimson Tide before, and might be Nick Saban's biggest adversary at Alabama.

"Well, we played really well in the first half," he said. "We had good energy, we had good enthusiasm."

As for the second half, he noted it got "a little bit sloppy for us." It's something he'll be harping on for the next couple of weeks.

Every team is different, so there's no way to know how this one might react to having a taste of success.

But you had to like quarterback Bryce Young's answer when asked about the rising expectations:

"Really, for me, external pressure is something that's always going to be there. It's not really something that I'm focused on and we're focused on as a group.

"I'm not really a big, broad, big picture type guy."

Play of the Game: The length of the play, 94 yards, made it stand out, but Young's touchdown throw to Jameson Williams was even more telling considering what happened on the previous snap. While being pressured in the end zone, Young rolled to his right and got rid of the ball to an area there was no immediate receiver, which is allowed if he's out of the pocket. Miami was still arguing with the Big Ten officials for a safety when Young unloaded, the results giving Alabama a 34-3 lead.

Player of the Game: In his first career start, Young was 27-for-38 for 344 yards, with four passing touchdowns, It's the most touchdown passes and passing yards by any Alabama quarterback in his debut as a starter. The previous touchdown record was three, held by Mac Jones (2019), and Joe Namath (1962).

Statistic of the Game: Miami had the ball three times in the red zone and failed to scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, Alabama scored on seven of its first eight possessions.

5 Things That Stood Out

1] New faces

The reigning national champions had nine players make their first career starts, including five on offense, two on defense and two on special teams: Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Brian Robinson Jr., Williams and Young on offense, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Henry To’oTo’o on defense, and James Burnip and Kneeland Hibbett on special teams.

Overall, Alabama used 60 players, but surprisingly only five from the signing Class of 2021: Ja’Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner;

2] Bryce Young's numbers

Young's 181.83 passer rating and 71.05 completion percentage stood out, but here's how he compared against Alabama's previous three quarterbacks in their starting debuts:

• Mac Jones vs. Western Carolina: 10-12 (83.3 percent), 275 yards, 3 TDs

• Tua Tagovaila vs. Louisville: 12-16 (75 percent), 227 yards, 2 TDs.

• Jalen Hurts vs. Western Kentucky 23-36 (63.9 percent), 287 yards, two TDs.

So why do Young's stats especially stand out over the others? Simple, the opponents. He did it against a ranked foe.

3] Quarterback Pressure

With linebacker Chris Allen expected to be out a while, sacks will be a statistic to watch. Alabama had four against Miami (while the statisticians didn't credit anyone on either team with any pressures). At the end of last season, Alabama’s defense combined for 21.0 sacks over the final five games, including a season-high eight at Arkansas, while also notching five at LSU and against Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game (Dec. 19). By doing so it went from last in the SEC, with 14 sacks over eight games, to second in total sacks with 35.

4] Turnovers

Although it wasn't able to score its first non-offensive touchdown of the season, Alabama had a good first game in trying to get back to its ballhawking ways. With the three turnovers created, the Crimson Tide has forced at least one in 79 of the last 86 games dating back to the start of the 2015 season. During that stretch it has forced 148 turnovers on 95 interceptions and 53 fumbles, including 29 returned into the end zone.

5] Hot 'Lanta

Alabama hasn't lost in Atlanta since the 2008 SEC Championship Game, giving it a string of 15 straight wins at the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Overall, under Saban the Crimson Tide is 16-1 in Atlanta, including:

7-0 in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games

7-1 in SEC Championship Games

1-0 in the Peach Bowl

1-0 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

If Alabama can win the SEC West, it'll return Dec. 4.

Bonus: Boot Crazy

The two-year anniversary of Will Reichard's last miss is coming up on Sept. 14, as he's hit every attempt since facing South Carolina in 2019. He connected on field goals of 38, 40 and 51 against the Hurricanes, extending his streak to 18 consecutive made.

Check out Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW on Friday for an additional statistical breakdown of the Crimson Tide.