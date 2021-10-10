Upon Further Review: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

If you were zeroed in on Alabama visiting Kyle Field, you may have missed that Saturday was an absolutely crazy day in college football.

Outside of the Crimson Tide, it didn't produce as many upsets near the top of the AP Top 25 as one might expect. Penn State and BYU lost, while Oklahoma pulled out an amazing win against Texas (when Ole Miss was doing the same to Arkansas), and Michigan and Notre Dame won nail-biters with the exact same score: 32-29.

So where will that leave Alabama in the polls?

Our guess is at No. 6.

The Crimson Tide has played three ranked opponents (Miami, Florida and Ole Miss) and only one of the games was at home. Plus, it had to visit The Swamp and Kyle Field, and carry the extra weight of being the preseason No. 1).

Georgia will obviously be at the top, where the Bulldogs probably should have been all along.

Iowa will slide up to No. 2.

They'll probably be followed by Cincinnati and Oklahoma, in part because no one is doing cartwheels over the other undefeated teams.

That leaves 5-0 Michigan at No. 5, followed by the Crimson Tide because Penn State lost quarterback Sean Clifford at Iowa.

An undefeated trio rounds out the top 10 with Michigan State, Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.

The hardest part of the Crimson Tide's schedule is behind it. Alabama may not face another ranked opponent until it hosts Arkansas on Nov. 20 or Auburn a week later.

Play of the Game: Ja’Corey Brooks blocked a punt in the third quarter which King Mwikuta recovered in the Texas A&M end zone for a touchdown.

Player of the Game: He only had three catches for 17 yards during the first half, but Jameson Williams turned it on to finish with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver was only targeted 13 times as well, with only one of those failed attempts coming in the second half. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. deserves a very stout mention as well for finishing with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries (6.1 average) against that defense.

Stat of the Game: In six red zone trips, Alabama scored only two touchdowns.

5 Things to Note

1] The most surprising statistic may have been the stat line for outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. He had one solo tackle, five assists and that's it. No tackles for a loss, pressures or sacks. Texas A&M did a great job of minimizing his effectiveness. The Aggies had two freshmen on the offensive line and yet still didn't give up a sack.

2] The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 a total of 105 times since 2008. Over that same time period:

• Only 13 other teams have been No. 1 (Clemson second at 23).

• Alabama has been in the top five 87.2 percent of those polls.

• It has been in the top 10 96.3 percent of the time.

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in 65 of the 121 polls.

3] Texas A&M limited Alabama to just 10 points in the first half, the fewest points the Crimson Tide had scored in the first half since being held scoreless by Georgia to start the 2017 national title game.

4] This was the third time Texas A&M has beaten a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. It also defeated Alabama on Nov. 10, 2012, and Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2002. Texas A&M is one of eight teams with multiple wins vs. an AP No. 1 team since 2000. Of note, though, moving forward, Nick Saban has more wins against No. 1 teams than any coach in college football history.

5] The 17 points were the most scored by an opponent in the first quarter since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in 2012. Coming off a No. 1 at No. 5 game at LSU, Johnny Manziel got the Aggies off to a 20-0 lead on their first three offensive possessions of the game. Alabama eventually outgained A&M 431-418, but three turnovers did in the Crimson Tide including an interception at the goal line.