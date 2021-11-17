Video and Photos from Alabama's Practice during Arkansas Week

The Crimson Tide practiced outdoors in preparation for the final home game of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the last week that the Alabama football team will be preparing for a home game in Tuscaloosa.

To close out the home schedule at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will host Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a road win at LSU and currently sit at 7-3 in Sam Pittman's second year as head coach.

With temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, Alabama practiced outdoors in full pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields Tuesday afternoon in preparation for Arkansas.

On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban was very complimentary of Pittman and his team.

"Sam Pittman has done a fantastic job, I think, with his team in the two years that he's been there," Saban said. "They're probably improved as much from last year to this year as anybody in the country. They've had some great wins over some very good SEC teams. And they've got really good players. They play well together. They play winning football. They're very effective at running the ball on offense. They don't turn it over. They get off the field on third down. They play good pass defense."

Arkansas started out the season 4-0 before dropping three straight. The Hogs are now on a three-game win streak and are playing much better ball.

"They really do a good job all the way around, so we're going to have to be at our best and certainly prepare that way this week for this game," Saban said.

