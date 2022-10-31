Skip to main content

Was the Bye Week Beneficial for Alabama?

Nick Saban and Bryce Young talk about how the bye has impacted them for the last stretch of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - For some, a bye week is a chance to take a step back from the weekly grind of college football. assess yourself and return with a renewed spirit for the second act of the season.

For others, it could have a negative consequence; with the focus not on football, it gives space for other distractions to seep in and create bad thoughts, which can turn into bad habits and practices. Nick Saban spoke this during Monday's press conference, sharing how team uses the bye week, like he's said about other matters, is a choice.

"You never know how a bye week's gonna affect a team," Saban said. "Hopefully it gave us a chance to get some guys healthy, I think psychologically it gives you a chance to recalibrate a little bit, get a little break. But it's still gonna come down to what I said earlier about 'What are you attaching yourself too?', that means what's going into your head?

"Are you thinking about the internet and what other people think, or are you thinking about self-gratification you get from being productive and doing a good job? The focus is so important, regardless if you're coming off a bye week or you're playing week in and week out. It's important to do in a game, it's important to do in the season, and it's important to do in a bye week."

The "players getting healthy" he alluded to are DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, both who didn't play in the game against Mississippi State, which the Bulldogs took advantage of with their rushing game.

Regardless, having a week where players don't have to worry about a game only gives more time to heal physically, but also mentally. 

"When everyone gets a chance to step away for a couple days, which you don't really get throughout the year, it's definitely a refresher," Bryce Young said about the renewed energy during the bye week. "We have to be better than ever, we have to be more focused than ever, and I think having a bye to refresh yourself and now us coming in with that mindset, I think that helps a lot."

The renewed energy couldn't come at a better time for the Tide, as the team will travel to Baton Rouge to face an LSU team Saban said "right now is probably playing as well as anybody in the country."

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

