BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Was This Weekend a Turning Point for Alabama Baseball?

The Crimson Tide continued its hot streak with a road sweep at Ole Miss over the weekend.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above, where the panel discusses Alabama baseball's sweep of No. 7 Ole Miss over the weekend. The Crimson Tide now stands at 22-10 overall and tied for second place in the SEC West at 7-5 as winners of six in a row and eight of their last nine. 

