What Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Facing Alabama

The turnaround has been more than impressive.

When he took over the Arkansas program, the Razorbacks were coming off consecutive two-win seasons, which both included zero Southeastern Conference victories, in 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, they were at the bottom of the toughest division in college football, with every other team essentially a regular fixture in the AP Top 25 and other polls.

Specific to this season, five of the Razorbacks’ 12 opponents were ranked in the preseason: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 16 LSU and No. 21 Texas. Auburn and Ole Miss, meanwhile, received votes in the poll, and both have been ranked this season.

According to S&P+ strength of schedule rankings, Arkansas (0.782) had the hardest slate in the nation.

Nevertheless, Pittman’s Razorbacks won three games against a conference-only schedule in 2020, and came into Bryant-Denny Stadium having won seven games, including three SEC contests in 2021.

The Alabama hurdle has been a formidable one for Arkansas since joining the SEC in 1990.

The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 22-8, and has won 15 straight against the Razorbacks. That streak included last season’s 52-3 win in Fayetteville to close out regular season, and also the last contest in Tuscaloosa, 48-7 on Oct. 26, 2019.

Overall, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 17-2 over his career against Arkansas, including a perfect 14-0 with Alabama.

Arkansas arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked No. 21. The last meeting with both teams ranked was 2016, Alabama won on the road 49-30.

Overall, the Crimson Tide is 70-17 (.805) against the AP Top 25 since the start of 2008.

Alabama is 4-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

“Well, we obviously played a really good team tonight in The University of Alabama," Pittman said. "They're a very, very physical football team. Obviously, they have a Heisman Trophy candidate throwing the ball, and they did an outstanding job. Jameson Williams is a special, special player.

"I was very proud of the way that we kept coming back and the physicality of our program. We did not come here to lose by seven. We came here to win the game, and I think you can see that by the way that we played. We just ran into a team that was seven points better than us tonight, and they had their team ready to play. Congratulations to Alabama, I believe they won the West tonight.”

