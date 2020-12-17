Florida Coach Dan Mullen on Alabama Football: "It's Always a Great Challenge When You Play Them Defensively"

As Alabama football’s matchup against Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, CBS) approaches, Gators coach Dan Mullen took the time to speak with the media regarding his team heading into the biggest game of the season so far.

Florida currently sits at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Alabama sits at No. 1. Both the Gators and the Crimson Tide have developed solid teams on both sides of the football, and if you combine Florida’s quarterback in Kyle Trask with Alabama’s quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, there will be three potential Heisman Trophy finalists on the field on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Mullen’s first question from the media was regarding Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the job he’s done building his Alabama program to where it’s a contender for the SEC title nearly every season.

“He's done a great job of building the program,” Mullen said. “They do a really good job with a great recruiting base, getting really good players. I mean, everything you know about them, they've built the program around what he believes in. Look, they've put the resources in behind it with the stadium, with their football facilities, with their staffing. It's paid off for them, the university. They do a great job. They run a great football program.”

Mullen continued to discuss how he’s been able to stay in the SEC despite Saban’s success at Alabama.

“I guess I've survived because I'm still here,” Mullen said. “But to get there, I don't know that it is knock them off or replace them. I don't know that they're going to go anywhere. It's the opportunity to go compete with them, get up to their level, be competitive with them year in and year out is the goal more than trying to say that they're going to disappear. You just want to get up to their level and go compete on the same level as they are, and then go compete with them on a yearly basis.”

The Gators still have a chance to finish in the final four teams of the CFP should they upset the Crimson Tide this weekend. While the Vegas odds are currently stacked in Alabama’s favor, Florida will be no easy task for the Crimson Tide to overcome this weekend.

To Mullen, who is 0-7 against a Saban-coached Alabama as head coach, a win over the Crimson Tide would be a big victory for his program.

“It would be huge,” Mullen said. “Like you said, at Mississippi State we had a couple times we were right there, had opportunities to win in close games with them. Weren't able to pull it out at the time at Mississippi State. First time playing here at Florida.

“Yeah, you know what, it would be great. I don't view it in terms of that. I view it would be great in terms of this year's team for us to go win an SEC championship, it would be really special for all the work that these guys have put in over the course of this year.”

Trask has done an outstanding job so far this season at quarterback for the Gators. Where he currently stands, Trask leads the SEC in both passing yards with 3,717, completions with 259 and passing touchdowns with 40.

According to Mullen, Trask and his offense will have their hands full against the Alabama defense on Saturday night, who is just behind Arkansas and Kentucky for third in the SEC with 11 interceptions this season.

“I think generally when you see them, I think they do a really good job, very sound schematically,” Mullen said. “I think obviously Nick is an excellent defensive coach. They have a good scheme. Know the scheme inside and out. Does a good job of putting players in position to make plays. Gives you multiple looks. Changes the looks up front with the different fronts for being a three-down and a four-down team.

“I mean, every time you're going to play them, I mean, it's always a great challenge when you play them defensively.”