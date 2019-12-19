Bama Central
What it's like to 'Talk Smack' with Nick Saban

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Remember that whole thing about redshirt sophomore Mac Jones not backing down to Nick Saban when he was a scout-team quarterback?

.According to senior safety Jared Mayden, during a practice two years ago Jones kept going deep to wide receiver Tyrell Shavers and Saban finally got to the point he told his quarterback to stop and stick more to the script. Jones’ response was: “Well, tell your defense to stop it.”

"There's not too many people that go back and forth with Coach Saban,” Mayden said in late November. “For a quarterback to have that type of charisma about himself, you know I'll be behind him all the time."

Jones doesn't remember it specifically, but he talked about it Thursday:

"There's plenty of times when me and coach Saban talk some smack together," Jones said. "Friendly smack. Whether you're on the scout team or the starter, you want to have fun and compete and just play football. That's what we love to do."

Does that take courage?

"Um, I guess a little bit. I was just really trying to have fun when I was down there on that field. And I think it helped a lot of the players around me and obviously the defense, just trying to give them the best look we could. Making it fun and enjoyable for the scout team coaches and players, the whole nine yards."

So how did Coach Saban respond?

"Ha, he's good at responding. He can talk some trash. Nothing crazy but he's competitive too like me. We like to go back and forth at it."

Anybody else like to talk smack to Saban?

"I mean, he likes to have fun with it too sometimes, so I think (other) people talk smack with him too."

What about the players? 

"Yeah, just for fun. It usually ends with a laugh, but it's out of respect. (Laughs)"

