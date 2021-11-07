What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said In Return to Bryant-Denny Stadium

Things were a little different compared to the last time the Tigers visited the Crimson Tide in 2019.

Saturday’s game was LSU’s first trip back to Bryant-Denny Stadium since it beat Alabama, 46-41, in 2019, and proclaimed ""This is our house from now on."

Here's what LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after this meeting:

“Alright guys, I want to compliment our team for how hard they played. I truly thought we were the better team tonight, but we just came up a couple plays short. I wish we would have had a better plan on offense, especially in the second half. We had opportunities to score, and we didn’t. I have to take that responsibility. I just wish that we could have put our guys in a better position to win.”

This story will be updated