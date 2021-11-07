Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said In Return to Bryant-Denny Stadium

Things were a little different compared to the last time the Tigers visited the Crimson Tide in 2019.
Author:

Saturday’s game was LSU’s first trip back to Bryant-Denny Stadium since it beat Alabama, 46-41, in 2019, and proclaimed ""This is our house from now on."

Here's what LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after this meeting: 

“Alright guys, I want to compliment our team for how hard they played. I truly thought we were the better team tonight, but we just came up a couple plays short. I wish we would have had a better plan on offense, especially in the second half. We had opportunities to score, and we didn’t. I have to take that responsibility. I just wish that we could have put our guys in a better position to win.”

This story will be updated 

Read More

Ed Orgeron
All Things Bama

What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said In Return to Bryant-Denny Stadium

42 seconds ago
Bryce Young vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama Football Scoring Streak Snapped Against LSU

4 minutes ago
John Metchie III vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Disappears in Second Half in Close Win Against LSU

23 minutes ago
Nick Saban during pregame warmups vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

Live Updates: What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Survives Against LSU

1 hour ago
Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Football Outlasts LSU in Physical Slugfest, 20-14

1 hour ago
Darrian Dalcourt
All Things Bama

Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Exits LSU Game with Injury

4 hours ago
Jordan Battle fills a gap against LSU
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Football vs. LSU

2 hours ago
Bryce Young throws one up against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Against LSU, Bryce Young has an Opportunity to Cement his Legacy

14 hours ago