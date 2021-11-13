The Aggies, who will join Conference USA in 2023-24, left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 1-9 record.





Despite a career-night from defensive end Doavan King and linebacker Chris Ojoh, the New Mexico State lost to No. 2 Alabama 59-3 Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.



Ojoh finished with a career-best 13 tackles (nine solo) and three tackles-for-loss, while King finished with three tackles-for-loss.

The Aggies' biggest highlight was a 10-play, 49-yard drive that culminated in a 50-yard field goal that gave the Aggies a brief 3-0 lead.

In total, the Aggies had nine total tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks.

Coming into Saturday's game, Alabama had won 59 of the last 61 games at its home stadium following the Crimson Tide’s 20-14 win over LSU on Nov. 6.

Alabama boasted the best all-time home winning percentage in the FBS with an .836 (282-54-3) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium since its opening in 1929. Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium (275-60), which opened in 1970, was second at .821, while Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium (205-45), which debuted in 1984, ranked third at .820, Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium (1991) was fourth at .8199 (173-38) with Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (1923) in fifth at .817 (413-87-15).

The Crimson Tide was 94-8 (.922) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during Nick Saban’s tenure, including an 90-5 (.947) record since the 2008 season.

Here's what New Mexico State coach Doug Martin said after facing Alabama:

“Alabama’s an excellent football team. They’re obviously very well coached and very talented. Our guys played as hard as they could but were certainly outmatched today. I’m really proud of the effort they gave.”

This story will be updated.