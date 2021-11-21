What Nick Saban Said After After Alabama Faced No. 21 Arkansas

Alabama is used to facing the toughest competition that college football has to offer, especially in the postseason.

But it hasn't had the advantage of facing too many ranked foes before a big crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium of late.

No. 21 Arkansas was just the second team in the AP Top 25 that Alabama hosted this season, the other being Ole Miss. The Rebels were No. 12 when they came calling on Oct. 2.

Last season the Crimson Tide was home against No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 22 Auburn, and handily won each game, but before only a fraction of the stands were filled due to Covid.

In 2919, Alabama's lone ranked opponent it played at home was LSU.

The Alabama hurdle has been a formidable one for Arkansas since joining the SEC in 1990.

The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 22-8, and has won 15 straight against the Razorbacks. That streak included last season’s 52-3 win in Fayetteville to close out regular season, and also the last contest in Tuscaloosa, 48-7 on Oct. 26, 2019.

Overall, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 17-2 over his career against Arkansas, including a perfect 14-0 with Alabama.

Arkansas arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked No. 21. The last meeting with both teams ranked was 2016, Alabama won on the road 49-30.

Overall, the Crimson Tide is 70-17 (.805) against the AP Top 25 since the start of 2008.

Alabama is 4-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

Here's what Saban had to say after the game:

On field: Saban said he was happy with the win, but they have to fix some things on defense. It was a very short interview.

Press conference:

Intro: I'm proud of the way our players battled. We did a lot of continually give them opportunities.

Offense played well. A lot of missed opportunities and left a lot of points on the board.

Big thing for D was 10 of 19 on third and fourth downs. Couldn't get off the field.

A lot of good things. And a lot of things we obviously need to fix. But the players have to be dedicate and be determined to play better in the future.

Playing in the West was tough this year. We're resilient, but have to fix things.

Questions:

Kool-Aid did ok. Gotten better all season.

Perspective on Bryce: We had a really good plan. Had a lot of solid runs. Put ourselves in positive situations. Made a big difference against this team. Bryce had a fantastic game. Had 4-5 drops as well.

Arkansas rushed just three guys, but he has a great knack for avoiding sacks and sliding to buy more time. He mades a lot of really, really great plays. Saban said he wants to look at the holding penalty.

DJ Dale did something to his knee. MRI was fine. May have been more scared than anything. Probably too early to tell, but will

