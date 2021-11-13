What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Hosted New Mexico State

Alabama and New Mexico State met for just the second time in the history of the two programs.

The lone matchup came on Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide claiming a 62-10 win over the Aggies.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban improved to 2-0 in the matchup, having won by a combined score of 121-13.

Here's what he had to say on the field before his press conference:

Good win.

Bryce Young was fantastic. The sack at the end for him wasn't his fault.

Really good to get some guys some playing time. Sometimes it's hard to get the players up for a game like this, that wasn't the case today.

During press conference

• Alabama had a sense of urgency and practiced hard. Bryce Young played well. Had some balance in the running game.

• Roydell Williams will probably be out for a while. JoJo Earle also a significant injury, but not as bad.

• On offensive line: Guard Javion Cohen had a wrist issue. He's fine. Center Darrian Dalcourt is expected to be back at practice on Tuesday, too.

• Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams has a thigh bruise. Could have returned.

• Bryce Young does a really good job managing the offense. Also does a great job preparing. Jameson was what they were looking for, a fast, vertical threat. Really adds something with Metchie, and they all work well together.

• Saban said he really challenged the team this week, called it Judgement Day. There are elements of being a team that everyone needs to do, and buy in, and support everyone else. Thought energy and sense of urgency was good today.

• We have to have more guys playing winning football. A number of guys took steps in that direction today.

• It's hard to win. What's the Florida score today? Saban said he isn't going to be critical of his team when they win 59-3. "Not a good question, incidentally" He then walked off.

(We're going to post the video of the final question).

This story will be updated with video and a transcript.