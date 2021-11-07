Live Updates: What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Survives Against LSU

Including last year’s 55-17 blowout win in Baton Rouge, Alabama owns a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series.

Alabama has won 10 of the last 11, with Nick Saban 12-4 with the Crimson Tide against the former school he coached and won a national championship.

Here's some of what he said during the postgame press conference:

• First of all, it was a great win for our team. We were in a lot of tough competitive situation and responded well, especially on defense. We had a lot of things that we didn't do well, but a lot of things that we can fix.

• Defensively we got stops when we needed to get stops.

• There's an expectation that sometimes we'll win easy, but sometimes it's not that easy. The conference is tough and we have to be more consistent. I'm really proud in the way that we competed in the game.

• Great competitive character with the defense and the way it stepped up at the end.

• I knew this was going to be a tough game. LSU played its best game, and they did a lot of things well.

• Can't just say the gap is wide for the whole team. It's because of inconsistencies. Didn't block well up front on offense.

• Bad snaps on special teams.

• The one drive in which they converted two fourth downs we were not at our best defensively. Rest of the game was pretty good.

• Saban has high praise for the pass rushers. "I think those guys did an outstanding job." Pretty good coverage for the most part.

• "All in all, can't complain. We won and stopped them when we needed to."

• Darrian Dalcourt has a sprained ankle. Jalyn Armour-Davis ribs, but X-rays negative.

• Thought Damieon George Jr. did pretty well filling in at right tackle. He's making good progress.

• Crowd was really good in the second half. Had an impact on the game tonight. Against Tennessee as well.

• Josh Jobe had a turf toe that flared up. He didn't practice. They weren't going to play him unless they needed to.

