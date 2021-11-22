What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Iron Bowl Week
The Alabama coach met with the media on Monday to recap Alabama's game against Arkansas and look ahead to the Iron Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Somehow it's already the last week of the regular season which means that it's time for some of the greatest rivalries in sports. For Alabama fans, it starts and ends with the Iron Bowl this Saturday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Monday to preview Alabama's annual matchup with Auburn.
There will be live updates throughout the press conference, and then it will be updated with the full transcript and video after.
Live Updates
- "After reviewing the Arkansas game, we did some really good things... but we made some really critical mistakes in the game."
- Saban congratulates Henry To'oTo'o and Bryce Young on winn
- "As you well know, the Iron Bowl is one of the best rivalries in the country."
- "It's always a difficult place to play on the road when you go down to Jordan Hare Stadium... You know, Auburn really has a good team."
- "I think TJ Finley is a very good capable quarterback."
- Saban spends well over a minute talking about how good Auburn is.
- "This is a big game for us to try and continue momentum into the rest of the season."- Saban on the Iron Bowl
- "We've kind of been our own worse enemy down there."- Saban on some of the recent losses at Auburn.
- Saban is asked what he remembers about the first time he coached in the Iron Bowl. He says he can barely remember what he did yesterday, but he's always had great respect for the game.
- When asked about a favorite Iron Bowl memory, Saban brings up how unique last year's game was when had to watch at home because he had COVID.