What Nick Saban Said on Monday of LSU Week

The Alabama head coach spoke to the media on Monday as the Crimson Tide begins preparations for LSU.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Alabama coaches and players are back in town after the bye weekend, and head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media at noon as the Crimson Tide begins game week prep for LSU.

Saban starts the press conference thanking everyone that wished him a happy birthday. He said it was a good birthday.

Said the team got in three good work days last week during the bye week.

"When they've played well, they've played extremely well."- Saban on LSU.

Regardless of how they've looked in the past, Saban said he knows LSU will give Alabama its best shot.

"Our offensive line has enough ability to be an effective, good unit." Saban says they want to work on consistency up front with the run and pass.

Saban is asked about how difficult it is to maintain success after LSU has slid so far after their national championship in 2019, and Saban said the key for anyone is avoiding complacency. Says he doesn't know enough about their situation in LSU to really comment specifically.

