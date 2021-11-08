What Nick Saban Said on Monday of New Mexico State Week
Nick Saban spoke to the media on Monday about Alabama's performance against LSU and looked ahead to the New Mexico State game on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Somehow it is already time for Alabama's last non-conference games of the season.
The Crimson Tide will host New Mexico State for an early 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, and on Monday Nick Saban will come to the podium to recap some of the LSU game and preview Alabama's matchup with New Mexico State.
Stay here for live updates throughout the press conference, and a full transcript will be posted afterward along with video.
Live Updates
- Saban opens with how important it is to notice the way the players competed in the game against LSU.
- "Didn't look like an Alabama team out there in some phases of our team."
- He specifically mentioned the run game and third downs.
- "We all need to work hard on trying to get it right. We can't tolerate any less than that. And I think that needs to be the focus for this game this week."
- He congratulates Will Anderson Jr. for being named SEC defensive player of the week. He notes how good Anderson has been all year for the defense.
- Saban calls New Mexico State "dangerous" because of their passing game.
- He says Darrian Dalcourt going out early in the game certainly affected the way the offensive line played. He was actually pleased with the way Dameion George Jr. played when he filled in at right tackle after Chris Owens slid over to center.
- Saban says that Dalcourt is day-to-day with a lateral ankle sprain.
- Saban says he looks for how tough they're playing when looking at film for offensive line.
- It's not a matter of "want to" for these players Saban says, but instead it comes down to preparation. He says that all the players that get significant playing time want it more than the coaches or fans could, but they need to do things better and more efficiently.
- "Your opponent should be faceless in terms of what you want to accomplish." Saban says playing a non-conference opponent shouldn't change anything for the team.
- Jalyn Armour-Davis is fine and should be able to practice after having his ribs bruised against LSU according to Saban.